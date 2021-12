Moving your family from a single-family house (SFH) to a multifamily home (MFH) will constantly remind you just how profitable property appreciation and rental revenue can be. A multifamily house is classified as such because it more than one living space under the same roof or on the same land. Traditionally, these homes were designed for different generations of the same family to live together on the same property, but to have designated private living spaces for each household. Today, few families still choose to live this way, so that leaves a lot of properties open for rental opportunities.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO