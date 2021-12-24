Jake Mageau joins the 686 athlete team in style

The boys done did it again! ‘August Light (Have a Nice Day)’ serves as the final chapter in Strictly’s 2021 film fiasco, which include their other two projects of the year, ‘Most Gutter‘ and ‘Wildcard‘. The gang is hot off last years phenomenal full length feature, ‘Bermuda‘, which combines street, backcountry, spring time, and basically any other skiing you can imagine into a beautiful 50 minute ride. However, the choice was made during the 20/21 season to scrap the single film and break it into three separate projects. Both of the groups cinematography captains, Andrew Mildenberger and Gavin Rudy, have uniquely different but equally impressive styles, so it only seemed to make sense for each of them to head up their own films. Andrew took the lead on ‘Most Gutter’ and ‘Wildcard’, while Gavin and Ethan Swadburg teamed up to craft their own project in ‘August Light’. All three of these vary greatly in both the ski and film styles, but each are a perfect representation of what these individuals bring to the table.

