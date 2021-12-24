ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Sleep deprivation affects both students and staff

By Elena Parisi
thermtide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior Ryan Whittaker fights to keep his eyes open. The voice of his teacher echoes in the distance. He puts his head on his desk. But no, Whittaker invokes his inner strength and combats the persistent desire to fall into a deep lull. Struggling to stay awake is a...

thermtide.com

Comments / 0

Related
runningmagazine.ca

Study: how does lack of sleep affect running performance?

Sleep is one of the easiest ways to improve athletic performance, a fact that has been proven again and again by exercise physiologists, athletes and coaches. Unfortunately, many runners still don’t get enough sleep each night, and so are missing out on an opportunity to perform better in workouts and races. If you’re still not convinced that sleep is all it’s cracked up to be, yet another study has demonstrated the detrimental effect lack of sleep has on running performance, this time by decreasing participants’ “readiness to perform.”
FITNESS
oberlinreview.org

Outsourcing Affects Student Health Accessibility

Since the College’s decision to outsource Student Health Services to University Hospitals Health System, many students have complained about long wait times and a lack of available appointments at Student Health Services. This summer, when the College announced the outsourcing, the College said they would be able to offer expanded hours using the UH resources.
OBERLIN, OH
Daily Princetonian

The Nightly Princetonian: How Princeton students go to sleep

It’s morning in Princeton. Students that live in dorms are probably familiar with the sound of a phone alarm from a nearby room. It could be a quiet chirp, or a blaring horn, laden with urgency. When night falls, one might come back to their dorm and see someone working on an assignment or a group returning from an event. By this time, some students may have already gone to bed; others may have decided not to sleep at all.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Deprivation#Deep Sleep#Depression#Instagram#Capitol Medical Group
ADDitude

Headspace App Reduces Anxiety, Sleep Problems in Children with ADHD: Study

Headspace, a digital meditation application, significantly reduces anxiety and sleep problems in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD), according to a small study recently published in the Journal of Attention Disorders1. The pilot study, which evaluated the efficacy of the health app in 18 children with ADHD...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Adult Bullying and Sleeping Problems

Peer victimization can cause patient distress and health risks, including issues with sleep. Patients can experience sleep dysfunction due to many different physical, psychiatric, and psychological causes. Being an adult victim of peer victimization is one of the causes that is becoming more recognized in the medical literature as a source of patient distress and health risks. The terminology to define this type of experience is inconsistent and vague, and it can be described as being a victim of bullying, intimidation, harassment, narcissist abuse, or being a part of frenemy relationships.1 Generally, the intensity is defined as mild to moderate, and it is seen as a recurrent behavior. There is not an established screening tool that is used to identify adult recipients of peer victimization, and some patients might not consciously consider it a cause of their health issues. In fact, some patients may not recognize sleep as the source of their health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Times-Reporter

Students, staff share the reason for the season

It’s that time of year and New Philadelphia City Schools staff and students are decking the halls and making our schools merry and bright! A few of our NPCS staff and students were asked what their favorite part of Christmas is, what one gift they want, what gift they’d like to buy for their school or district and what traditions they have.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Hyde Park Herald

University of Chicago requiring booster shots of students and staff

The super-contagious omicron strain of COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread across the country. Research shows that two-dose mRNA vaccines, such as those by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization because of the disease, but a third booster shot is necessary to provide protection against omicron infection.
CHICAGO, IL
WFLA

Sleep Deprivation Can Cause Muscle Pains

Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD, a leading pain physician who combines the latest medical advances and scientific breakthroughs to treat pain joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss four surprising sources of pain, one that includes  due to sleep deprivation. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the […]
FITNESS
WebMD

How Substance Abuse Affects Family Relationships

I'll speak generally here, because the lessons I've learned from my near 35 years of experience are mainly universal, and not necessarily from within the confines of my own family. Some have been observed through other close relationships in my personal life , which is to say, they aren't my stories to tell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Discover Mag

The Negative Impact of Sleep Deprivation on Athletic Performance & Recovery

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Sleep deprivation is the inability to sleep at the right time, or to sleep long enough to avoid impaired mental and physical health. Many people don't realize how important it is to...
EPA
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy