Shoppers avoid city centres on Christmas Eve, figures suggest
By Long Reads
BBC
1 day ago
The number of Christmas Eve shoppers in city centre High Streets is down on last Friday, as more people chose to stay local or visit retail parks. Early data from Springboard showed central London shopper numbers fell 30.3% as the capital's high Omicron cases deterred visitors. City centres outside...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whereabouts this Christmas are currently unknown. The Queen has, however, canceled her traditional festive visit to Sandringham. Buckingham Palace aides labeled the decision a personal one, with Her Majesty taking a “precautionary approach” amid rising levels of the Omicron Covid variant.
Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
Trader Joe’s opening hours over the Christmas holidays are essential knowledge for anyone wanting to buy last-minute supplies. So the moment you notice something missing from your holiday spread comes with a side of panic: Is the store even open right now?With shops operating under unusual hours over the Christmas period, it can be hard to know when and where to go for last-minute items.If something from the festive aisles of Trader Joe’s is on your list, have no fear – we’ve got the details you need in the 11th hour:Christmas Eve – open for reduced hoursYes, Trader Joe’s is...
Whether you need to stock up on everyday essentials, or wish to replenish your champagne supply this Christmas, it’s worth taking a note of your local supermarket’s opening and closing times.Over the festive season, large chains such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s will be opening their doors at select times, which may leave you unsure of where to go and when.To help keep stress to a minimum at this busy time of year, we’ve compiled a handy list of the major supermarket’s opening and closing times over Christmas and New Year. AldiThis year, Aldi has extended its opening hours from...
For Rutland, the traditional British shutdown of the rail network began a day early. Oakham, the county town, is served by CrossCountry trains. But the RMT union, which is in dispute with the train operator over the role of guards, chose to strike on Christmas Eve – along with New Year’s Eve – eliminating Rutland from the national rail network.While the East Midlands county’s commuters waited for a replacement bus service, hundreds of other trains were being axed across the nation. The sudden sweep of Omicron triggered cancellations as hundreds of train crew were rendered unavailable for duty.Even at Britain’s best-connected...
It's officially a white Christmas, according to the Met Office. Reports of snow have been confirmed in Braemar and Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, Strathallan in Perthshire and across Shetland. Traffic camera footage also revealed snow or sleet fell across the Yorkshire Dales in England. The Met Office defines a white Christmas...
UK authorities have brought in 67 people who were attempting to cross the English Channel on Christmas Day.Border Force agents took a group of people to Dover Kent in the early hours of Saturday, following an incident involving two small boats.French authorities also intercepted one boat on the same day. It is not known how many people were on the third boat.Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, Tom Pursglove, said people should not be trying to cross the Channel, and instead should be claiming asylum in the first safe country they reach.He said the Government was reforming...
Every adult in Wales should be given £100 in vouchers to spend locally, according to a retailers' group. Many retailers are on a "knife edge" due to Covid restrictions, said Sara Jones, head of the the Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC). While pre-Christmas trade was welcome, Ms Jones said the...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The countdown was on for shoppers checking off those last-minute gifts and getting them under the tree on Christmas Eve. “Well, I got my kids this, I have a boy and a girl,” said a last-minute shopper showing off some smart watches. Meadows Mall...
PITTSBURGH — Long lines of shoppers were wrapped around stores in Pittsburgh's Strip District on Friday, especially at Wholey's Fish Market. Watch the report from the Strip: Click the video player above. While some grocery stores are having a tough time keeping the shelves stocked, Jim Wholey said they...
The Christmas lights are on along the nation’s busiest high street, but beneath their festive glow about a quarter of the outlets are either empty, or housing temporary shops. Alongside the shuttered stores and building sites on London’s Oxford Street are now at least a dozen shops selling confectionery,...
Londoners bought more than 112,000 homes outside the capital this year –in the biggest “great escape” from the capital since 2007 as the coronavirus pandemic drove people to seek more space to comfortably work from home. The number of homes bought by Londoners outside the capital increased...
Consumers are set to shop from home but spend more in the post-Christmas sales than in previous years in a reassuring sign for online retailers, a survey suggests.Bargain-hunters plan to spend an average of £247 each in the end-of-year sales, an increase of £85 on last year and £61 more than 2019, according to Barclaycard Payments, which processes nearly £1 in every £3 spent on credit and debit cards in the UK.However almost half (47%) of those polled believe inflation may affect how much they buy overall, with 49% of these shoppers intending to spend less than they usually would.While...
Volunteers have been working through Christmas Day to bring festive cheer to people most in need.A number of initiatives aimed to provide a Christmas lunch as well as to help parents provide gifts for their children.Hundreds of toys were distributed by volunteers.At the People’s Kitchen in Belfast preparation work was under way from Christmas Eve to prepare hundreds of dinners.Kitchen team & volunteers getting ready for the hundreds of dinners tomorrow. Thanks to everyone this week for their time and support to allow us to reach hundreds of families and Individuals this Christmas. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/r7RFhWWvaN— The People's Kitchen Belfast...
Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick to...
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s the night before Christmas but some shoppers say they are not done yet and they are hoping to get some last-minute deals. Sometimes, getting into the Christmas spirit is finding that perfect gift to give to a loved one. “I think it’s the hustle...
A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
Elderly residents at a retirement complex in Kent have been threatened with fines by “Scrooge” housing association bosses who are refusing to let them put up Christmas decorations.Hyde Housing, which runs Joseph Conrad House in Canterbury, ordered its residents to take down wreaths from doors and trees from communal areas or face £120 charges to remove them.Residents said they wanted to make the complex more festive but Hyde told them the decorations posed a fire hazard and could put people at risk.David Geoghegan, 69, said he and others were upset by “aggressive” letters Hyde sent out to residents and claimed...
Pubs, clubs and bars could be allowed to stay open into the early hours over next year’s bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee under Government plans. Venues across England and Wales would be able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s reign under the draft order.
Comments / 0