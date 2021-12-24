100 homes in Fremont evacuated, I-680 shut down by spilled gasoline

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — An overturned trailer spilling gasoline shut down I-680 northbound in Fremont on Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted about the incident around 6:50 a.m. and said the interstate, south of Durham/Automall Parkway, will be closed for several hours.

About 100 homes were evacuated due to the smell of gas and residents are being sheltered at a public works yard, The Associated Press reports.

The trailer leaked gasoline into the storm drain and retention pond, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

This story will be updated.

