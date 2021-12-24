ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK reports new record of 122,186 COVID cases

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported a new record 122,186 new cases of COVID-19...

Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Uk#Reuters
Reuters

Omicron is very serious threat, what we know is bad - UK health official

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant posed a really serious threat and that what health officials already knew about was "bad". "This is a really serious threat at the moment. The how big a threat - there...
The Independent

Omicron: Has the new variant already peaked in the UK?

Boris Johnson has announced there will be no further social restrictions imposed in England before Christmas to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid9 while efusing to make similar guarantees for the New Year period.England could still see a circuit-breaker lockdown enforced next week, with the government’s scientific advisers continuing to call for new restrictions to stop the spread, a stance opposed by some senior cabinet ministers who object to further constraints on public freedom and say they are unconvinced by the current (limited) data on Omicron.Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage),...
Health
Country
U.K.
Public Health
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid-19 in the UK: All today’s key data

A large amount of Covid-19 data is being published on Thursday ahead of Christmas, including the latest infection levels, antibody estimates, absences for hospital staff and local vaccine take-up, along with the usual daily numbers for cases, hospital admissions and deaths.Here is a summary of the data that has been published so far:– UK vaccinationsA total of 840,038 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were reported in the UK on Wednesday – the lowest daily figure since December 15.Some 31,684,926 booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 6,207,581 in the past seven days.The total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Majority of people in UK support two-week lockdown to combat omicron, poll suggests

The majority of UK adults would support the idea of a two-week national lockdown starting in December to combat omicron, new polling suggests.Some 51 per cent backed the idea of lockdown over Christmas to halt the Covid variant’s rapid spread across the country, according to the latest Savanta ComRes survey.One third of adults (32 per cent) were opposed to a new lockdown, rising to almost two in five Conservative voters (38 per cent) – although almost half of Tory backers do support the idea (48 per cent).Downing Street insisted on Wednesday that Boris Johnson has “no plans to go...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Stormont ministers in Northern Ireland have unveiled new measures to help combat rising case numbers of coronavirus in the nation.On Wednesday evening, ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including the closure of nightclubs, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the measures compare in the different UK nations.– What is the situation in England?One big change which has taken place from December 22 is the rules surrounding the self-isolation period.If a person in England has tested positive or has symptoms, they can stop self-isolating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported 775 COVID-related deaths on Friday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the data from the health ministry showed. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brazil sees 3,451 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 3,451 new cases of coronavirus and 143 further COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Chris Reese)
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK says 14 deaths and 129 hospitalised by Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – There are currently 129 people in hospital with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and so far 14 people have died with it, junior health minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday. She also said the UK government would not hesitate to bring in further...
PUBLIC HEALTH
East Med region’s COVID death total to rise above 314,000 by year end -WHO

(Reuters) – The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, World Health Organisation Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in a statement published on Wednesday in Cairo. (Reporting by Maher...
WORLD
The Independent

France to start legal action against UK on fishing licences in ‘very first days of January’

France will start legal action against the UK over the post-Brexit fishing row within weeks, a French minister has said. Clement Beaune, the secretary of state for European affairs, said on Thursday the case will go before a special tribunal in the “very first days of January”. It comes days after France said it would seek European Union legal action against the UK over the months-long dispute centred around the number of fishing licences granted after Brexit. Mr Beaune said last week Paris would ask the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings “for licences we are entitled to get”. He...
ECONOMY
UK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economy grew more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus posed a further threat to the recovery later in the year, official data showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product in the world’s fifth-biggest economy increased by...
ECONOMY
Hospital stay risk for Omicron is 40%-45% lower than Delta – UK study

LONDON (Reuters) – The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London’s Imperial College published on Wednesday. “Overall, we find evidence of a reduction...
HEALTH

