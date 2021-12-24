ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dancing in Michigan, 1900-1940s

By John Robinson
WKMI
WKMI
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many of us used to go to high school dances: after-game dances & proms...and some of us even danced. The rest just sat in the bleachers and watched their favorite crushes gyrate on the dance floor. The noise coming from the group of bleacher guys were usually laughter or rude sounds...the...

wkmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKMI

Michigan Lover’s Lanes – Remember Them?

What happened to all the Lover's Lanes that were in Michigan? Do we still have any?. The term 'lover's lane' could be applied to any trail that was thru the woods or by a river, as long as it was secluded enough so couples could smooch - away from prying eyes and parents.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

For The Next Six Minutes, It’s 1984 Again and You’re Watching Channel 3

Long before NewsChannel 3, it was WKZO in Kalamazoo. Watch this six minutes from 1984, with a "Where's the Beef?" commercial, a Hee Haw Station ID, and a NewsActive 3 promo. Where were you in 1984? Wherever it was, you had to be within earshot of Van Halen's "Jump" or "When Doves Cry" by Prince- radio played both of those songs to death that year. Of course, there was Michael Jackson's Thriller and the Pepsi commercial gone wrong. Footloose, Nightmare on Elm Street, The Terminator, and Sixteen Candles are just a few of the generation-defining films that came out in this landmark year. On television, it was Knight Rider, Family Ties, and Hill Street Blues that got high marks and a nation's eyeballs.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

The Real ‘Christmas Story’ House Is Just Over In Hammond, Indiana

First of all, let's clarify what "real" means. "A Christmas Story" has become a classic in the almost 40 years ago that it came out. It's all over television, especially the week leading into Christmas. The house used in the movie, is in Cleveland, Ohio. Some guy bought it a few years back and has turned it into a museum. But the house you see here, is the actual house that the author of "A Christmas Story", Jean Shepherd, grew up in. And that house is in Hammond, Indiana, so it's about two hours from here, give or take a traffic jam on I-94.
HAMMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WKMI

Michigan Woman Wins $1M On Birthday Gift Lotto Ticket

It was a birthday to remember for one Detroit woman, thanks to a birthday gift in the form of a Michigan Lottery ticket from her brother. Lottery tickets are such a quick and easy thing to give as a present, especially when you have no clue what to buy someone. Thankfully for a woman from the Mitten state, her brother decided scratch-off lottery tickets were the perfect birthday gift. Actually, more than perfect, it was life-changing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

The Story of Flint, MI’s Reverand Right-time & the 1st Cuzins of Funk

There is a funk band from Flint, Michigan that I have somehow never heard of, and after watching a video on Facebook, I'm gonna be doing a serious deep dive down the "Reverand Right-time & the 1st Cuzins of Funk" rabbit hole. What started out as high school friends sharing a passion for funk music turned into a serious dream. In the 8th grade, Rev, or Pat Ferris, and all his friends picked out instruments to play and would slowly form a band similar to the Red Hot Chili Peppers & Rare, mixed with some horns similar to Sly Stone.
FLINT, MI
WKMI

Michigan Man Flies Over 1,000 Toys to Kentucky Tornado Victims

In an effort to make sure children in hard-hit areas of Kentucky received Christmas gifts, Michigan residents step up to help. Kentucky was clearly hit the hardest by the widespread wall of tornadoes that hit the Southern region of the United States on Friday, December 10th. Towns like Dawson Springs were almost entirely wiped out. The latest update out of Mayfield, Kentucky from WLKY reports that 16 people are still unaccounted for and 76 are dead in that state alone. Hundreds of homes were completely wiped out. Debris flew over a hundred miles. That includes Christmas gifts.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKMI

Couple Left $7,000 Tip for Cincinnati Restaurant Employees

An Ohio couple just left an incredible Christmas gift for restaurant employees. I have no doubt the person waiting on this couple thought there was a big mistake. A very, very big mistake. Last Friday, December 10th, a couple came into Vinoklet Winery, Restaurant, & Vineyard just outside of Cincinnati in Colerain Township, Ohio. After they enjoyed their dinner, they paid their $112.95 bill and went home. The tip was much larger than the common 15-20%. Much, much larger. The tip was over 6,000%. The manager of Vinoklet Winery posted their gratitude on Facebook,
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Floor#Slow Dance#1940s#Dances#Vintage Michigan
WKMI

Going Back in Time: A Merry Meijer Christmas (VIDEOS)

Meijer has been around in West Michigan for decades. Back in 1934, a local barber in Greenville, named Hendrik Meijer, purchased $338.76 worth of merchandise on credit. Along with is son Fred, they opened the very first Meijer’s Grocery. Since that time, Meijer has expanded to stores not only...
SHOPPING
WKMI

Michigan’s Own Willy Wonka is Launching Another Treasure Quest Giveaway

Another Johnny's Treasure Quest Giveaway has begun here in Michigan and this time Michigan's Willy Wonka is giving away $100,000 in precious jewels. We first heard about Johnny Perri in the summer of 2020 when he buried roughly one million dollars worth of jewels throughout the state of Michigan and told us to go find them. Perri had been in the jewelry store business for more than two decades and when the pandemic hit, he was no longer able to maintain his jewelry store, J&M Jewelers in Macomb County. So instead of selling off the inventory, he created Johnny's Treasure Quest.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Who Else Remembers DZ! Discovery Zone In Kalamazoo?

“You’re either in the Zone, or you’re not.” Nineties babies will remember this slogan of the popular chain of children’s indoor play centers, the one and only DZ! Discovery Zone. If you grew up in Kalamazoo during this time, you probably remember the old DZ location on Westnedge next to Hobby Lobby and the also ill-fated Toys R’ Us. You probably even celebrated a birthday or two there, or you at least attended someone else’s party. Have you ever wondered what became of the now-forgotten chain of family centers?
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Where Can You Enjoy a Cocktail in an Igloo in West Michigan?

No doubt a response to the pandemic, this recent trend seems to be gaining in popularity in West Michigan. Unfortunately, I’ve never gotten to experience one myself and I’m determined to fix that this season. If you’re like me and want to enjoy everything about the great outdoors, while indoors, here are some local establishments where you can sip and soak in the ambiance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WKMI

Did You Know There Was a Rat Bounty in Michigan Until Recently?

Up until fairly recently, Michigan would legally have to pay you 10 cents per rat head. May 19th, 2000 was a big day in the rat community. The families of Remy, Splinter, and Fievel Mousekewitz were no doubt celebrating over a cheese block on that day because that is the day that Michigan repealed 'The Rat Bounty law of 1915.' This hilariously outdated Michigan law was technically called the Public Act 50 of 1950. This is an excerpt of that law according to American Greatness,
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Did You Have Any Idea Lucille Ball Grew Up in Michigan?

If you don’t “Love Lucy” then we can’t be friends. Not only was Lucille Ball an amazing actress and comedienne as seen on I Love Lucy, Ball was also a ground-breaking producer and entrepreneur. But did you have any idea this award-winning icon spent time growing up in Michigan? Because I sure didn’t!
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Let’s Celebrate the 185th Anniversary of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with 5 Little Known Facts

You're looking good Yoopers. This week marked the anniversary of the Toledo Compromise on December 14, 1836, which gave Michigan a vast region of land to the north. At that time, it was considered to be a loss compared to having the Toledo Strip. Some thought the Upper Peninsula would forever remain a wilderness due to the harsh climate and complicated terrain. But we all know that as time went on, people in Michigan realized that they in fact got the best end of the deal. Especially when it was discovered in the 1840s that there were rich mineral deposits of copper and iron which soon after led to a mining boom in the region.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

These Are The 5 Most Kalamazoo Things People From Kalamazoo Do In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo is known for so many things. We're the self proclaimed beer capital of Michigan and slowly becoming the self proclaimed marijuana capital of Michigan at the rate our dispensaries continue to pop up. Back in the early 1900's we were home to the legendary Gibson guitars, now home to Heritage guitars. There's lots of things to get into all over the city, but there are a few things that make us unique, along with our people.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo Mom’s Parenting Tips Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

A Kalamazoo woman gives tips to help parents during the Holiday season. These tips have gone incredibly viral. Ali Marie aka @alimariehere on TikTok currently has 165.3 thousand followers on the popular social media app with over 3.7 million total video likes. Ali has gained popularity with her recent series of videos "Assertive Holiday Replies."
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Hate The Cold? 13 Indoor Activities To Enjoy This Winter

Full disclosure, I am not a fan of winter. I do not enjoy the cold, I don't snow ski or snowmobile and I absolutely hate driving when the roads are snow-covered. That being said, there are plenty of things to occupy my time and yours indoors throughout the upcoming long cold Michigan winter.
LIFESTYLE
WKMI

This Fennville Bakery Has Some of The Best Pie Crust Ever

There's a bakery in Southwest Michigan located in Fennville that has what some people call "the best pie crust I've ever tasted." But somewhat overshadowing Crane's Pie Factory's pies is a stuffed dog that was gifted to them from a person who inherited the dog. It was a sleigh dog named Betty who lived from 1930-1937 and has now become a staple feature of their basement, seated in a sleigh. Sharon, who visited Crane's shared her experience with seeing the dog close up:
FENNVILLE, MI
WKMI

Remembering The Hammond Circus Train Wreck in Indiana

The circus has long been an attraction for families, and in the 1800's and early 1900's, was one of the most widely popular forms of entertainment. But one story stands above the rest, that left a massive scar on the circus world over 100 years ago. On June 21st 1918, The Hammond Circus successfully performed a show in Michigan City, and were on their way to Hammond, IN for another show late in the night.
INDIANA STATE
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy