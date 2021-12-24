Dancing in Michigan, 1900-1940s

You're looking good Yoopers. This week marked the anniversary of the Toledo Compromise on December 14, 1836, which gave Michigan a vast region of land to the north. At that time, it was considered to be a loss compared to having the Toledo Strip. Some thought the Upper Peninsula would forever remain a wilderness due to the harsh climate and complicated terrain. But we all know that as time went on, people in Michigan realized that they in fact got the best end of the deal. Especially when it was discovered in the 1840s that there were rich mineral deposits of copper and iron which soon after led to a mining boom in the region.

