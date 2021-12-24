ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: Fire Station in South Laguna

By Guest Contributor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hallmark of good local government is transparency and consideration of thoughtful input from affected citizens. Unfortunately, the decision about where to relocate Laguna’s Fire Station 4, which is in South Laguna, reflects little of such transparency or responsiveness. From the beginning, the South Laguna Civic Association as...

IN THIS ARTICLE
