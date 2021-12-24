Letter: Fire Station in South Laguna

Santa was at the Pine River Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, to visit with area children. Some were bashful and shy and their minds went completley blank when asked what they wanted for Christmas; others had rehearsed the recitation of their Christmas wish lists before meeting Santa and were well prepared. A few were too scared for an individual photo with Santa, so Santa’s helper took a family photo with Mr. Claus instead. One was too bashful to talk to Santa but made him a card and had his Mom give it to the man in red. A few gave Santa hugs before leaving. And many of the littlest were content to sit on Santa’s lap and snuggle in for a bit. That red suit is soft and cozy and that beard feels wonderful on little fingers, too! A total of 85 children came through the firehouse to meet Santa Claus.

PINE RIVER, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO