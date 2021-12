Across Kono District, in the rural east of Sierra Leone, Partners In Health-supported health facilities are busier than ever. It’s not that patient needs are increasing—it’s that the quality of health care available is, thanks to PIH and the Ministry of Health & Sanitation’s partnership. With clinicians trained, infrastructure improved, pharmacy shelves stocked, and health service costs reduced (if not eliminated entirely), families across Kono have a newfound trust in the public health system and are showing up for care in record numbers. At Sewafe Community Health Center, one of the small, rural health clinics PIH is supporting, the average number of patients each month has skyrocketed, from 524 to 2,319.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO