Entertainment

Kid Ink “Hoe Games”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKid Ink’s Alive (Deluxe) coming soon. Kid Ink’s not to be played with on his new...

rapradar.com

thexboxhub.com

The Ten Best Kids Games on Xbox

Playing and reviewing nearly EVERY game that comes out in a year, give or take a few, gives us the unique opportunity to do some exhaustive ranking. And if there was a wilderness that needed a bit of navigating, it’s those Xbox kids’ games. Dozens get released in a year – some of them inappropriate, some of them plain bad – and no parent has the money or willpower to play them all.
THEATER & DANCE
GamesRadar+

The Play team debate which kids book they would turn into a game

In this month's Play Magazine, the team is debating which kids book they would turn into a game, with some pretty bold claims coming from the gang. Inspired by the upcoming Lies of P, which is a Bloodborne-esque take on the story of Pinocchio, here are the children's tales which the Play staffers would take and mold into a videogame. We're already getting chills thinking about some of these Grimm adaptations...
VIDEO GAMES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Kid Ink
Kid Ink
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
#Hoe
defpen

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Chicago Defender

Former Inmate Lands Sneaker Deal with Footlocker

Darrell Alston is the owner of luxury sneaker brand, Bungee Oblečení. Prior to designing sneakers, Alston was a hip-hop artist and toured the nation with big names such as, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Jermaine Dupri. Alston would customize his shoes leading up to each show to help him standout. He wants buyers to experience the same when they wear his sneakers.
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
BET

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Says It’s Time For Artists To Stop Beefing

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is hoping a newfound peace in the music industry can start following the recent violent deaths of rappers Drakeo the Ruler and Young Dolph. Heading to Twitter on Sunday (Dec. 19) the “Young, Wild & Free” artist urged fellow entertainers to start treating one another better as we head into the new year. Let’s “try some sh*t next year. Minding our own business,” he wrote in his post.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lloyd Banks, Vado, & Dave East Form New Rap Supergroup

New York has one of the most celebrated hip-hop scenes across the country and it looks like three of the state's finest emcees are teaming up to form a brand new rap supergroup. Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East have apparently made a new supergroup called The Council, according to rap blog Blacklisted.
HIP HOP
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Explains Why She Wagers $4000 on Daily Doubles

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider certainly must have a method to her madness. Schneider continues to wow Jeopardy fans. The champ has now won 16 consecutive games, amassing wins of $631,400. This impressive streak puts Schneider in fourth place for most winnings, behind only Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Host and former contestant Ken Jennings says of Schneider, “I don’t know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion, Amy Schneider. She’s so impressive out here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

‘Bachelorette’ Star Michelle Young Sparkles for Nayte Olukoya in Plunging High-Slit Crystallized Dress & Sandals on Season Finale

Michelle Young stuns in a knockout look while choosing her next soulmate. “The Bachelorette” star announced the winner of season 18 last night in an outfit that was romantic and classic. Young had to decide if she was going to give her final rose to Brandon Jones or Nayte Olukoya, and she ultimately decided to give her last rose to Olukoya. For the ensemble, Young wore an edgy white glittery gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that felt elevated and flirty. The dress incorporated a halter top bodice. It also had a glitzy belt, which helped accentuate...
BEAUTY & FASHION

