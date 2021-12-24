Kid Ink “Hoe Games”

Playing and reviewing nearly EVERY game that comes out in a year, give or take a few, gives us the unique opportunity to do some exhaustive ranking. And if there was a wilderness that needed a bit of navigating, it’s those Xbox kids’ games. Dozens get released in a year – some of them inappropriate, some of them plain bad – and no parent has the money or willpower to play them all.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO