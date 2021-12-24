ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

AAA: Average Gas Price In Louisiana Drops Two Cents From Last Week

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AAA Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Louisiana is $3.04 a...

wjbo.iheart.com

Star-Herald

Gas tax rate will drop almost 3 cents per gallon on Jan. 1

Nebraska's motor fuels tax rate will drop by nearly 3 cents a gallon effective Jan. 1. The new rate will be 24.8 cents per gallon, down from 27.7 cents per gallon, and will be effective until June 30, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Tuesday. The tax rate is devised...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Why Gas Prices Have Dropped and Where They Could Be in 2022

In Nov. 2021, gasoline prices in the U.S. surged to a seven-year high, but they have since come down. Why have gas prices dropped, and will they fall even further?. High gas prices were impacting the monthly budgets of low and middle-income families and worrying policymakers as the prices fueled inflation, which is near multidecade highs. Whereas the Fed had long maintained that inflation was “transitory,” chair Jerome Powell believes that's no longer the case.
TRAFFIC
accesswdun.com

AAA: Georgia gas prices drop for second week in a row

While average gasoline prices remain above $3 per gallon in Georgia, they have declined for the second week in a row. The weekly fuel price report from AAA-The Auto Club South said Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The state average is four cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.14 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
crestviewbulletin.com

AAA: Oil prices rebound, limiting potential gas price drop

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida gas prices are still declining, but may not fall as far as originally projected, after oil prices regained strength last week. Two weeks ago, AAA began calling for a potential discount of 20-30 cents at the pump, after oil prices plummeted 16% after Thanksgiving. The crude price drop was based on concerns about the severity of the emerging omicron variant and whether it would potentially impact global economic growth and limit mobility.
TAMPA, FL
money.com

Gas Prices Will Soon Drop Below $3 a Gallon: Government Forecast

Relief is finally on the way for drivers who are sick of rising gas prices. This year's surge in prices at the pump appears to have finally come to an end, and a new government report predicts that gas prices will dip well below $3 in the new year. The...
TRAFFIC
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Michigan average gas price down 6 cents

Gasoline prices in Michigan dropped 6 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $3.19 per gallon Monday, Dec. 13, according to AAA’s daily survey of more than 4,000 gas stations in Michigan. Motorists are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline...
MICHIGAN STATE
kion546.com

Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon. The survey says the average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since Dec. 3.
CAMARILLO, CA
whtc.com

AAA – Gas prices in Michigan drop 6 cents from last week

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Gas prices in Michigan are down six cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 22 cents less than this time last month but still $1.18 more than this...
MICHIGAN STATE
klif.com

AAA Texas: Texas has Cheapest Gas Price Average in USA

COPPELL (WBAP/KLIF)-The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than from this day last week and is 95 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.30, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.08 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
TEXAS STATE
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices continue to drop

Gas prices are dropping this Christmas day. Triple-A reports the national average price for regular is now under three dollars and 29 cents a gallon. The price is down more than a dime a gallon over the past month. Gas prices in the valley are as low as 3.09 a...
TRAFFIC
News4Jax.com

AAA: Gas prices in Florida down 12 cents since Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Florida travelers begin to hit the road for Christmas, they will likely be paying less at the pump than at this time last month. According to a new report from AAA, Florida gas prices are down 12 cents since Thanksgiving after a recent drop in crude oil prices. Pump prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Sunday, after slipping 3.5 cents last week. That’s down from the 2021 state-high of $3.36 per gallon on Nov. 20.
FLORIDA STATE
kicks96news.com

AAA: Gas Prices Dropping Faster In Attala County

Local gas prices continue to drop but it’s happening a lot faster in some places. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Attala County is down more than a dime in the past week, now around $2.88. Again, this is an average price countywide and prices at individual stations will vary. But the auto club says gas in Leake and Neshoba counties is still averaging a penny or two above $3. The average price statewide, just under $2.96, ranks as the fifth-cheapest in the country, behind Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri. Drivers in Alabama and Tennessee are paying an average of four to five cents more than we are in Mississippi. And in Louisiana, gas is about eight cents higher.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Johnson City Press

AAA: Gas prices keep dropping as omicron pushes down oil prices

NASHVILLE — Tennessee gas prices are still falling as 2.5 million Tennesseans prepare to set out on a holiday road trip, according to AAA. The state average declined 3 cents last week. Drivers are now paying an average of $3 a gallon for gasoline, which is 17 cents less than the 2021 high set in October.
NASHVILLE, TN
accesswdun.com

AAA: Georgia gasoline prices drop 2 cents ahead of Christmas

Georgia gasoline prices continue to decrease as the Christmas holiday approaches. According to this week's report from AAA-The Auto club South, Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The price is two cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.08 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE

