My grandfather and ancestors live on at my jumbie table this Christmas

When I was a little chitlin’ growing up in the hood, I couldn’t wait for Christmas Day to arrive. I was so blind and consciously unaware during those formative years, it didn’t resonate with me that my daddy worked two jobs, but I celebrated a jolly old white man bringing us all the happiness that morning. I didn’t work two jobs when my kids were little chitlins, but I made sure to give credit to a darker skinned man in the red suit by having pictures of him all throughout our house. I tried not to have beef with any of the imaginary storybook fixtures that actually never came into our house. I just tried to make sure my kids saw the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and others in that gang look like them. Even back in the day, we didn’t bake and set out the traditional cookies for Santa to snack on. No, we showed true skinfolk hospitality by frying up a plate of chicken legs each year for him to munch on. My kids marveled at the plate of yard bird appendages with bites taken out of each one.

