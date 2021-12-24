Hemp farming permit applications open January 1

It doesn’t seem like that long ago when I was walking along an old logging road during spring-gobbler season and paused for a few minutes to listen for a gobble. In the morning’s silence, I heard what sounded very much like someone trying to start an old Ford 8N tractor from the middle of a wooded thicket. I enjoyed hearing that sound so much over the years, that I secretly hoped if I didn’t hear a gobble, that I would hear the slow, but intensifying puttering and muffled sounds that would quickly speed up and then abruptly fade out. It really wasn’t an old tractor trying to get going, it was a male ruffed grouse drumming on a fallen log trying to attract female grouse — a truly wonderful sound to behold in the spring Pennsylvania wilderness.

ANIMALS ・ 11 HOURS AGO