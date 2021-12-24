ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemp farming permit applications open January 1

Cover picture for the articleThe South Carolina Department of Agriculture is has announced hemp farming permit applications for the 2022 growing season – with fees cut in half. Thanks to the support of the South Carolina General Assembly and SCDA’s work over the past four years to create a strong and stable Hemp Farming Program,...

