Zoe Kravitz Says The Batman is Catwoman's Origin Story

The world of DC films has gone through some significant evolutions over the past few years, with projects going through a wide array of incarnations just within the past half-decade. One project that has managed to endure is Batgirl, which went from first being announced as a Joss Whedon-spearheaded project in 2017, to gaining a completely different creative team in the form of writer Christina Hodson and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, to gaining a star in Leslie Grace and beginning production earlier this year. As elements of the Batgirl film have begun to come together, fans have been curious to see exactly how it fits into the ever-evolving DC Extended Universe, and on Wednesday, we got an answer that some might not have been expecting. An official listing from Warner Bros. revealed that Michael Keaton will be portraying Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batgirl, a role he originated in Tim Burton's Batman film and is set to reprise in the upcoming The Flash movie.

