As the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to face a need for pitching depth this past season, Conner Greene was among those to spend time with the organization. Greene was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles in August, along with Anthony Bemboom being taken from the L.A. Angels. Danny Duffy and Clayton Kershaw were both transferred to the 60-day injured list in order to make room for Bemboom and Greene on the 40-man roster.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO