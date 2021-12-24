AHRC wishes everyone happy holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement wishing West Virginians Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. “On behalf of Gayle, myself and the entire Manchin family, we wish all West Virginians and Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. During this season of giving and reflection, Gayle and I are reminded of the importance of family, the source of life’s greatest joys and deepest bonds. Thanks to the resiliency and innovation of the American people, our country has led the world in the creation of multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, allowing West Virginia families to safely gather together this holiday season. I encourage any West Virginian who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community by getting vaccinated.
