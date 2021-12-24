ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

AHRC wishes everyone happy holidays

By Imad Hamad
Dearborn Press & Guide
 1 day ago

There is no doubt that the holiday season brings a special feeling of blessings and happiness into our hearts. It brings happiness to our lives and drives us towards solace and peace despite all the challenges that we may face as individuals, families, society, and as a...

www.pressandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Expect your miracle this Christmas

May I encourage you today by saying Christmas is a time for miracles. Up until recent history when we lived more simply in America, at a time when gifts might have been an apple and an orange and a few sticks of peppermint candy, people were more conscious that miracles were seen with much more frequency at Christmas.
RELIGION
CBS Boston

How To Discuss Holiday Gatherings During COVID: An Etiquette Expert Weighs In

BOSTON (CBS) – Whether it’s a wild goose chase for rapid testing kits or agonizing over guests’ vaccination status – many families are tackling some tricky conversations about Christmas plans just days away. “We were really looking forward to this holiday season. Now with the omicron variant, everyone needs to pause,” said Jodi R. R. Smith of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. ‘Manners matter, but it’s safety first.’ That’s the free advice Smith is gifting her family and friends, and her phone has been ringing a lot. “Nobody wants to give COVID as a holiday gift, and no one wants to be the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
higherperspectives.com

The Surprising Reasons Men Are Choosing To Spend The Holidays Alone

Not everyone gets the picture-perfect holidays huddled with their loved ones around a Christmas tree, sipping on hot chocolate. Some for either circumstantial or desired reasons, chose to spend the holidays on. The following men are actually looking forward be alone this holiday season and not for the reasons that you would think.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
northwestgeorgianews.com

The heart of Christmas

The fog settled in for the evening and a steady drizzle chilled my bones. While driving a short way home after visiting a friend, I noticed the Christmas lights on neighbors’ houses were blurred, and their decorations were barely visible through the dense air. In poor visibility, I navigated down the hills, past the lake, and toward my house.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Holidays#Christmas
fox40jackson.com

Jesse Watters: Let's wish one another 'Merry Christmas,' not 'Happy Holidays'

“My mom was very much a Christmas traditionalist and very community spirited,” says Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters about his growing-up experiences and fun family times during the Christmas season. He shares these and more in the new book, “All American Christmas” by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy....
FESTIVAL
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Valdosta Daily Times

FOWLER: Wishing Jesus a happy birthday

For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given;. And the government will be upon His shoulder. Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. You are probably reading this on the Sunday before Christmas. I hope you are enjoying some peace and joy with your loved ones. I hope you’ve finished your shopping and are finding time to be still and appreciate the greatest gift that has ever been given.
RELIGION
survivornet.com

‘Be Good To Each Other’: Pierce Brosnan, Who Lost His First Wife to Ovarian Cancer, Wishes Everyone Happy Holidays

Actor Pierce Brosnan shared an inspiring message in honor of the holiday season, where he wished for peace and for every one to be kind to one another. Brosnan lost both his first wife Cassandra and daughter Charlotte to ovarian cancer; turning to art and meeting his second wife Keely helped him find peace after the tragedies.
CELEBRITIES
Jackson County Pilot

Wishing everyone a merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas! The day kids the world over have been waiting almost patiently for since last Dec. 26 is almost here!. Just a couple more sleepless nights worrying over whether their behavior was good enough for presents from Santa. Not too many kids look forward to getting a sack full of coal.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
West Central Tribune

Brooks: My Christmas prayer to you is to be with loved ones

Our church's Sunday school held its Christmas program last weekend, and it was so precious it almost brought a tear to the eye. The kiddos were as adorable as could be, dressed up in their Mary and Joseph and shepherd and animal costumes. And, unlike last year, this year’s Christmas program, a beloved, time-honored tradition in our church, was held in our beautiful sanctuary, which is all decked out in its Christmas best.
RELIGION
senate.gov

Murkowski Wishes Alaskans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) shared the following message with Alaskans:. “The holidays are a special opportunity to share traditions and enjoy time with those we hold close. As I take pause to think about the many blessings I have in my own life – my family, friends, and the opportunity to represent the great state of Alaska – I am reminded of all we have collectively to be thankful for. As Alaskans, we get live in a beautiful state, with incredible outdoor opportunities in our back yard. We have a unique home, rich with history and culture. We are surrounded by Alaska’s natural bounty. And we have each other – Alaskan neighbors, showing up for one another during the best and worst of times. That is the true spirit of our great state.
POLITICS
Psychiatric Times

Haiku for the Holidays

Poetic reflections of emotions experienced during the holiday season. Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.
LIFESTYLE
lootpress.com

Senator Manchin wishes West Virginians a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement wishing West Virginians Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. “On behalf of Gayle, myself and the entire Manchin family, we wish all West Virginians and Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. During this season of giving and reflection, Gayle and I are reminded of the importance of family, the source of life’s greatest joys and deepest bonds. Thanks to the resiliency and innovation of the American people, our country has led the world in the creation of multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, allowing West Virginia families to safely gather together this holiday season. I encourage any West Virginian who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community by getting vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Opelika-Auburn News

Filush-Glaze: Holiday ‘rules’ for the grieving

Because we are smack dab in the middle of the holiday season, I felt it would be a good idea to throw out some helpful “rules” for those who are struggling with pain and loss. It’s important to remember that life isn’t always filled with peace and joy...
SOCIETY
Block Island Times

Christmas on an island

Block Island’s 2021 Christmas season brings people together, allows islanders to practice traditions old and new, and brings decorations to brighten the island. Islanders and tourists celebrate this year’s holiday season by honoring their favorite holiday traditions and activities. Austin Morin, creator of Queer Block Island, a year-round resident shared his favorite island holiday treats. “I really love the high school competition for the best.
CELEBRATIONS
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville wishes everyone (including animals) happy holidays!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville may be closed for Christmas, but the staff is still wishing everyone, including animals, happy holidays!. They posted a video on social media Friday showing different animals opening their gifts, along with staff from different departments sending everyone good wishes and cheer this holiday season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Source New Mexico

Making space for grief over the 2021 holidays

With the holiday season upon us, many Americans are grappling with grief after losing someone to COVID-19, isolation and depression, or diseases and accidents that would occur in any given year. But we’re not talking a lot about it, especially during what can be billed as “the most wonderful time of the year.”
SOCIETY
KHOU

Your holiday etiquette questions answered

HOUSTON, Texas — Holiday celebrations are underway, and that means families are spending time together. However, in the midst of a pandemic, tensions can run high at times. Now, more than ever, it’s important to behave and have some grace around loved ones. “This holiday season is all...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy