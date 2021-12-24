AHRC wishes everyone happy holidays

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) shared the following message with Alaskans:. “The holidays are a special opportunity to share traditions and enjoy time with those we hold close. As I take pause to think about the many blessings I have in my own life – my family, friends, and the opportunity to represent the great state of Alaska – I am reminded of all we have collectively to be thankful for. As Alaskans, we get live in a beautiful state, with incredible outdoor opportunities in our back yard. We have a unique home, rich with history and culture. We are surrounded by Alaska’s natural bounty. And we have each other – Alaskan neighbors, showing up for one another during the best and worst of times. That is the true spirit of our great state.

