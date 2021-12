The labels that kept us going, both at home and on the dancefloor, in 2021. To anyone who was able to stay creative through the challenging times of the past couple of years, we salute you. Producers continuing to release music throughout the clubs-closed times of the pandemic was essential for helping us still feel connected to the scene and excited for nightlife’s return. And of course, when it did come back, hearing new bangers on systems for the first time in 18 months brought tears of joy to our eyes. In the list below, we’ve compiled 21 of our favourite labels whose releases kept us going this year, both at home and on the dancefloor (in alphabetical order).

