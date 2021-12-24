Husband arrested after hitting wife in the head with a baseball bat

FAYETTE COUNTY, QV (LOOTPRESS) – A Scarbro man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

On December 23, 2021, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the Plum Orchard Lake Rd area of Scarbro. When deputies arrived, they contacted the victim, visibly bruised and swollen face and head. When speaking to the victim, she advised her husband had come into her room while she was asleep and struck her several times with a baseball bat.

Arnold D Maddy, 74, of Scarbro, was charged with the felony offense of Malicious Wounding and the misdemeanor offense of Domestic Battery. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.