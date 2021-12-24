ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

NEWSFLASH: Heath and Care Visa expanded for care workers

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has made care workers eligible for the Health and Care Visa and placed them on the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) for a 12-month period. The move follows a recommendation from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) earlier this month. Inclusion on the SOL will stipulate an annual salary...

www.carehomeprofessional.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Social care workers will access fast-track visas for a year, government says

Health secretary Sajid Javid has announced social care workers will be given access to fast-track visas as the government added the sector to the shortage occupation list in an effort to fill “vital gaps”.The relaxation of immigration rules for the sector for a 12-month period comes after government advisers warned it was facing “severe and increasing difficulties” over staff shortages.In its annual report published last week, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which briefs the government on immigration, advised immigration rules on care worker jobs should be relaxed “immediately”.The recommendation was sparked by preliminary findings from an independent review by the...
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Government urged to relax immigration rules for care workers

The move would temper the ‘severe and increasing difficulties’ the sector is facing with recruitment and retention, advisers said. Immigration rules on care worker jobs should be relaxed “immediately” to temper “severe and increasing difficulties” the sector is facing with recruitment and retention, Government advisers have said.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Care workers to be added to shortage occupation list

The Government is to relax immigration rules on care-worker jobs as the social care sector increasingly struggles to attract and keep staff. Care workers will be added to the shortage occupation list, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said. The decision follows a recommendation from the Migration Advisory...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Priti Patel
Daily Mail

Immigration rules for care-workers are relaxed in an attempt to tackle 'severe' staffing crisis in social care sector

The Government is to relax immigration rules on care-worker jobs in a bid to help tackle the ongoing staffing crisis rocking the UK's social care sector. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed care workers will be added to the shortage occupation list - designed to help migrants get work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Jeremy Hunt again pushes plans to train more doctors and nurses

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has again called on ministers to back plans to train more medics for the NHS. Mr Hunt’s amendment to the Health and Care Bill calls for independent assessments to be published every two years setting out the current and future workforce needs for health and social care.
WORLD
Reuters

UK to offer visas for care workers for 12 months

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it would offer visas for care workers for a 12 month period after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated staff shortages within the social care sector. The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Social care: Immigration rules to be relaxed to recruit staff

Immigration rules are to be temporarily relaxed for overseas care workers in a bid to recruit and keep staff, the government has announced. Social care workers, care assistants and home care workers are to become eligible for a health and care visa for a 12-month period. The government said this...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#A Visa#Newsflash#The Health And Care Visa#Mac#Nhs
WCAX

Help Wanted: Child care workers

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A lack of daycare and preschool services has been an issue for a long time in Vermont, but the pandemic made the issue worse. As part of our ongoing series on high-demand jobs, our Kayla Martin visited a local preschool to see how they’re handling the staffing shortage and how it is impacting our community.
ESSEX, VT
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hinton News

DHHR To Issue Payment To TANF Recipients

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a one-time payment of $400 to recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program who were active in the WV WORKS program through the month of December 2021 and are eligible to continue participation in January 2022. This payment will be credited to the recipient’s EBT card or through direct deposit depending on which option was selected by the recipient. Payments will occur around December 28, 2021. DHHR received the TANF Emergency Assistance funds as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) provides a wide range of necessary and life-saving services to many West Virginia residents. DHHR is comprised of the Bureau for Behavioral Health; Bureau for Child Support Enforcement; Bureau for Family Assistance; Bureau for Medical Services; Bureau for Public Health; Bureau for Social Services; Office of Inspector General; and West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WV CHIP). For more information, visit dhhr.wv.gov or call the DHHR at 304-558-0684. The post DHHR To Issue Payment To TANF Recipients appeared first on The Hinton News.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy