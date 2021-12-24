11,647 polling booths set up for U'khand assembly polls, 100 to be run by women: CEC

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday said that the Delimitation Commission's draft of the Centre, in its attempt to mainstream Jammu and Kashmir, is "isolating" it in a "haste over several issues."Addressing the media after the PAGD meeting on Delimitation Commission's draft, MY Tarigami said, "We have reiterated that delimitation should take place as per the nationwide census. BJP government says that they want to mainstream J-K but they're isolating it in haste over several issues. It will affect the sentiments of people."Pressing the Gupkar Alliance's demand for a "logical" increase of seats, if any, Tarigami said, "We want that even if the number of seats has to be increased, there should be some logic. Dr sahab (Farooq Abdullah) and Hasnain Masoodi went there (Delimitation Commission meet) as MPs. We said that it's not as per people's desire but a step to create divides between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."Before the meeting commenced, Tarigami had called the draft by the Delimitation Commission "divisive and unacceptable" and said, "I think it'll further divide Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of communities and regions."The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) held a meeting at the residence of the chairman Farooq Abdullah in Jammu today.

INDIA ・ 5 DAYS AGO