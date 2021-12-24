ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion President Quits

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 2 days ago

Mathew Johnson has resigned as president of Albion College, which he has led since July of 2020. The Albion announcement said that Johnson would serve as president of the...

Albion NAACP Home

There have been social media reports that on December 14th, at Kresge Gymnasium on the Albion College campus, Albion College President Matthew Johnson, in his words and demeanor, disrespected Albion Branch NAACP Executive Board Officer Hazel Lias. In personal conversation, I have verified that Hazel Lias was disrespected on December 14th and have concluded that President Johnson used poor judgment. The Albion Branch believes in “truth and reconciliation.” It is my understanding that President Johnson and Hazel Lias met soon after the December 14th episode, setting in motion the potential for a reconciliation process. I believe it is essential that we strive to heal this wound to Albion community and Albion College relations. In supporting Hazel Lias, I believe that a public apology from President Johnson would contribute to healing and reconciliation.
ALBION, MI
Michigan Daily

Over 800 UMich faculty members and students pen open letter calling on University to modify beginning of Winter 2022 semester

Over 800 University of Michigan students and faculty members have signed an open letter asking the University to modify plans for the beginning of the Winter 2022 semester. The letter, dated Dec.17, calls on the University to delay instruction of in-person classes by at least two weeks in order to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is now the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. As the variant continues to spread rapidly throughout the country, the letter says the University can prevent the spread on campus by moving the Winter 2022 schedule back two weeks and condensing course schedules or to begin the semester virtually and then switch to in-person instruction.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

McDaniel Shifts January Term to Online

McDaniel College, in Maryland, has shifted its January term—a three-week program that starts Jan. 4—to online instruction only. The college is also allowing only a limited number of students on campus. The college said that courses that cannot be offered online will be canceled. Independent studies will also...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Smith College Makes Its January Term Mostly Online

Smith College announced Monday that its three-week January term would be mostly online. “Interterm courses will be held as scheduled. We strongly encourage instructors to move to remote instruction, whenever possible. We expect most interterm classes will meet remotely most of the time,” said a letter to students and faculty members from Kathleen McCartney, the president, and others. “Students whose interterm classes will meet remotely are strongly encouraged to remain home rather than return to campus for interterm.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

More Colleges Adjust Plans for January

More colleges are adjusting plans for the semester that starts in January:. Amherst College announced that faculty teaching a January term course have been "strongly encouraged to change to remote teaching" and that "concurrently, all students registered for J-term classes that are being taught remotely are strongly encouraged to study remotely and not to return to campus for January term."
COLLEGES
psychologytoday.com

How Important Is a College’s Name?

Universities often acquire their brand name heavily on factors having little to do with the student experience. More important considerations may be selectivity, location, politics, and cost. Due to Omicron accelerating, families should also consider the potential impact of remote classes and limited extracurricular opportunities. Some parents of college-bound teens...
COLLEGES
Colleges
Education
news4sanantonio.com

School districts ready plans to counter chronic absenteeism, staff shortages

WASHINGTON (TND) — Heading into the third year of the pandemic, K-12 schools across the country are preparing to spend the next disbursement of pandemic relief funds approved by Congress. The vast majority of states' plans have been approved by the U.S. Department of Education, which is giving states...
EDUCATION
The Chronicle of Higher Education

When Professors Offend Students

Erica Cope admits it wasn’t a great lesson. In the fall of 2020, Cope, like faculty members across the country, was teaching virtually, from her kitchen table. None of her students — all freshmen at SUNY Buffalo State College — seemed particularly engaged in the introductory writing course. Discussions were scarce. Faced with a sea of black screens, Cope, an adjunct lecturer, couldn’t tell whether her lectures were landing.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

A Win for Agent-Based International Student Recruitment

The U.S. Senate passed legislation last week that would amend language in a veterans’ education act banning the use of commission-based international student recruitment by institutions that receive GI Bill funding. The REMOTE Act was already approved by the House of Representatives and will now go to President Biden for his signature.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Students Missed Chance for $50 by Not Reading Syllabus

Kenyon Wilson, a professor of performing arts at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, decided to test students on something very basic this year: reading the syllabus. “Free to the first who claims; locker one hundred forty-seven; combination fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five,” read the passage in the syllabus. But as he told The New York Times, when the semester ended on Dec. 8, the cash was unclaimed.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Duke, Syracuse Announce Changes Due to COVID-19

Duke and Syracuse Universities are making changes in January classes because of COVID-19. Duke announced that “all undergraduate and graduate/professional classes will be held remotely from January 5-8, 2022.”. “The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has upended our holiday celebrations and will continue to require our...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

U of Illinois Campuses Will Start Semester Online

The Universities of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and at Chicago will start the spring semester online. At UIUC, this rule is to allow time to meet a testing requirement. The first week of class (Jan. 18 to 21) will be online. In-person instruction will resume Jan. 24. The schedule at Chicago...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Yale Delays Start of Spring Semester Over COVID-19 Concerns

Yale University is delaying the start of its spring semester over concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the region and the omicron variant. In an announcement Wednesday, school officials said they will begin the spring semester for Yale College and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences on January 25, a week later than originally planned. The first few weeks of classes will also be online, with in-person learning returning on February 7.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

The Stories That Attracted the Most Readers

The year 2021 featured many newsworthy events that kept Inside Higher Ed’s reporters busy. As the year comes to a close, we want to thank you for sticking with us for the news, regardless of how weighty the topics were. The five most read stories were:. 5. Biden’s Choice...
EDUCATION
Town Square LIVE News

DSU: Spring classes will start as virtual; return to campus delayed 2 weeks

Delaware State students will need booster vaccinations before they are allowed to return to campus in 2022.   Citing the significant increase in in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, Delaware State University on Thursday said that it would delay the return to campus by two weeks and that students must be vaccinated and boosted to be on campus. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

