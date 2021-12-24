Albion President Quits

There have been social media reports that on December 14th, at Kresge Gymnasium on the Albion College campus, Albion College President Matthew Johnson, in his words and demeanor, disrespected Albion Branch NAACP Executive Board Officer Hazel Lias. In personal conversation, I have verified that Hazel Lias was disrespected on December 14th and have concluded that President Johnson used poor judgment. The Albion Branch believes in “truth and reconciliation.” It is my understanding that President Johnson and Hazel Lias met soon after the December 14th episode, setting in motion the potential for a reconciliation process. I believe it is essential that we strive to heal this wound to Albion community and Albion College relations. In supporting Hazel Lias, I believe that a public apology from President Johnson would contribute to healing and reconciliation.
