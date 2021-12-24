Albion President Quits

Over 800 University of Michigan students and faculty members have signed an open letter asking the University to modify plans for the beginning of the Winter 2022 semester. The letter, dated Dec.17, calls on the University to delay instruction of in-person classes by at least two weeks in order to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is now the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. As the variant continues to spread rapidly throughout the country, the letter says the University can prevent the spread on campus by moving the Winter 2022 schedule back two weeks and condensing course schedules or to begin the semester virtually and then switch to in-person instruction.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO