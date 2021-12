The production team in March implored the public to not presumptuously react to 1980’s university setting romance K-drama Snowdrop before it aired and accused it of distorting history and romanticizing the then military government crackdown on student activists. Back then there was a Blue House petition to cancel the drama but it was resolved by the production vowing that the drama story was not problematic and to please wait and watch before making any assertions. This weekend the first episode aired on Saturday and within 24 hours there was a new Blue House petition to cancel the drama which has 200,000 signors already, viewer feedback that the drama was indeed going to soft pedal that era and had the central problematic elements, and now three CF brand sponsors have pulled out of the drama. jTBC tried to lessen the viewer feedback by closing chat boards and not providing streaming clips but it’s not enough to stem the current controversy. I don’t think jTBC can just ignore this mushrooming controversy this time and remembering how bad it got that Joseon Exorcist was cancelled after just 2 episodes airing I think there is a real likelihood it could happen with Snowdrop. It just depends on how vocal the public gets and whether the plot set up is truly that upsetting to viewers with how it deals with the government crackdown on student democracy activists at that time.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO