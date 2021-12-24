NCT U take the trophy this week for 'Music Bank'

NCT has taken their first win for their new title track!. “Music Bank” did not air on December 24, but like last week, announced the winner via the music show’s official website. NCT U took their first trophy for “Universe (Let’s Play Ball),” the title track from NCT’s...
The '2021 KBS Entertainment Awards' took place on December 25th, and Kim Sung Joo, Moon Se Yoon, and Han Sun Hwa hosted this year's awards show. As previously reported, Moon Se Yoon's name was called for the winner of the grand prize, and he had won the grand prize for the first time in 20 years of his career in the entertainment industry.
The voting period for the 3rd FanPlus Final Awards 2021 for the Best Idol of the Year ended on December 20th, having started on November 15th. Despite the tough competition among the top three contenders for the title, Jimin emerged as the winner with an impressive 3,172,070,441 votes. As a...
TWICE have dropped their selfie music video for "Wonderful Day". In the MV, TWICE film themselves selfie-style for fans. "Wonderful Day" is a track from the JYP Entertainment girl group's latest Japanese album 'Doughnut', which featured "Doughnut" as a title song. Check out TWICE's "Wonderful Day" MV above, and let...
In the MV, Hyolyn celebrates a sunny Christmas with friends. "A-Ha" is an upbeat song with retro elements about the beginnings of a crush on someone that you can't hide. Watch Hyolyn's "A-Ha" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
The announcement of the 2021 K-CHAMP Awards with winners in various categories from Weekly Idol guests over the past year was held on December 22, 2021. The awards were presented by Weekly Idol MCs Kwanghee and Super Junior's Eunhyuk, along with guest presenters WJSN's Yeoreum & Dayoung along with SF9's Dawon & In-Seong.
Stray Kids have dropped their special music video for "Placebo". In the special MV, Stray Kids celebrate the winter holiday at the office and at a party at home. "Placebo" is a track from the group's upcoming best-of album 'SKZ 2021', which drops on December 23 KST. Check out Stray...
Honey Lee officially married her non-celebrity husband today. On December 21 KST, Saram Entertainment released an official statement, relaying news of Honey Lee's marriage. "Hello. This is Saram Entertainment. We have great news to inform you, regarding our artist Honey Lee. Actress Honey Lee, who found a precious person [in...
The best part of the end of the year is that it is time for EOY (End Of the Year) festivals! The three major broadcasting companies (KBS, SBS & MBC) have a tradition of hosting a music festival to celebrate the year's artists and music, typically held towards the end of December. KBS hosted their "2021 KBS Music Festival" last week. SBS will have their annual music festival on Christmas Day, while MBC will be hosting their music festival on New Year's Eve.
Oh My Girl have dropped their music video preview for "Shark". In the MV preview, Oh My Girl crash into an old mansion before finding themselves inside. "Shark" is the girl group's collaboration with the fandom mobile platform Universe, and it's about grabbing a chance when it comes along. Watch...
On December 23 KST, upcoming boy group TRENDZ unveiled a highlight medley video for their 1st mini album, 'BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS'. Here, the TRENDZ members captivated hearts with their dreamy gazes and dazzling visuals. Further, the highlight medley hinted at the high quality music and impactful performances that TRENDZ will be showing through their debut album.
Get ready for some pleasantly surprising collaborations with the upcoming SMTOWN 2021 winter compilation album, 'SMTOWN: SMCU Express'!. Set for release this coming December 27, 'SMTOWN: SMCU Express' will feature surprise numbers by all of your favorite SMTOWN artists. First, the album's double title tracks are "Light (Hope from KWANGYA)" sung by all SMTOWN artists, and "Dreams Come True" sung by aespa. In addition, the album will include a brand new song by TVXQ and Girls' Generation Oh!GG.
SF9 will be holding their first in-person concert in approximately 2 years and 5 months!. The group's upcoming 3rd solo concert, 'Live Fantasy #3: IMPERFECT', will take place from January 21-23 for a total of 2 shows at Seoul's Olympic Hall. Tickets for the concert go on sale beginning on December 20 for official fanclub members, and on December 31 after 6 PM KST for the general public.
December 23 is a very special and meaningful day for EXO-Ls. And this year, it's more precious than ever!. December 23, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the day that EXO member Kai was revealed to the public for the first time. Officially known as the "center" member of EXO since his debut days, Kai was the first member of his group to be revealed to the public on December 23, 2011.
Kang Hye Won's winter album has debuted on the worldwide iTunes albums chart at #15!. According to the chart's latest update, Kang Hye Won's special five-track winter album 'W' has debuted on the worldwide iTunes chart at #15, also topping iTunes albums chart in different countries including Argentina, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
SF9 have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Savior'. The SF9 members are taking on a princely concept in dark uniforms for their upcoming collaboration with Universe Music. Fans can expect a concept trailer next on December 26 KST, while 'Savior' drops on December 30. Check out SF9's 'Savior' teaser...
Stray Kids's repackaged album 'In Life' has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify. First released in September of 2020, Stray Kids' repackaged album 'In Life' has now surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, the largest global music platform. This was achieved after adding up the number of streams for all tracks included in the album 'In Life'. In particular, Stray Kids' title track "Back Door" received more than 100 million streams.
SMTOWN's artists are getting ready to get on the SMCU EXPRESS with their passports and tickets. On December 23 KST, the label dropped more teaser videos of their artists on their official YouTube channel. The artists are getting ready to board the SMCU Express as they show off their passports and tickets.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER have released their first Christmas carol, "Sweet Dreams". On December 22, TXT announced, "Our first carol that we are gifting to #MOA. 'Sweet Dreams' Coming Soon!". Here, the group included an image that showed the five members' handsome visuals. Following this announcement, TXT released an audio video of "Sweet Dreams" on their official YouTube channel, as well as the digital soundtrack of the carol on SoundCloud.
In response to escalating voices of criticism and protest against the new Sat-Sun drama series 'Snowdrop' starring Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon, Yoo In Na, and more, JTBC has released an official statement on December 23 to announce changes to the drama's airing schedule for this week.
