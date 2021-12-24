NCT U take the trophy this week for 'Music Bank'

December 23 is a very special and meaningful day for EXO-Ls. And this year, it's more precious than ever!. December 23, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the day that EXO member Kai was revealed to the public for the first time. Officially known as the "center" member of EXO since his debut days, Kai was the first member of his group to be revealed to the public on December 23, 2011.

