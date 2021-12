It is a year since Jimin's self-composed song Christmas Love was gifted to ARMY, and as such, the celebrations were in order. On the 24th of December last year, BTS Jimin surprised ARMY with the lovely gift of a song, Christmas Love. The track, which was released right in time for Christmas, was an original work by the idol and captured the true magic and spirit of the season, especially his fond childhood memories of the season, including the first snowfall, which is Jimin's favorite.

