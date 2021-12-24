Canada says no potato wart found, could pave way for US exports to resume

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Bean meal took lead for the soy complex, moving back to multi-month highs supported by solid end user demand and strong crush margins. Soybean oil was lower on product spread adjustments and a drop in crude oil futures. Most forecasts have warm, dry weather in southern Brazil and Argentina over the next couple of weeks, in-line with La Nina conditions. For now, conditions are generally good overall, but significant crop loss in South America would inflate global prices even further, likely limiting any improvements in demand for U.S. beans. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out January 12th. Soybean export inspections were down on the week and the year, primarily to China and Egypt. India’s market regulatory body says it will suspend trading in soybean oil, crude palm oil, soybeans, and wheat, along with other commodities, to limit domestic food price inflation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO