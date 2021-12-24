ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Canada says no potato wart found, could pave way for US exports to resume

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada has found no more evidence of a fungus in fresh potatoes, which could allow exports to the United States from the province of Prince Edward Island to resume, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Friday. Canada halted shipments in November after confirming the...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mustard, fries in short supply due to Canada climate woes

A mix of drought in Canada's prairies and flooding on its Pacific coast have brought about crop production and shipping woes now leading to international shortages of fries and mustard. - Heavy rains disrupted shipping - Because of the drought, meanwhile, mustard seed production in the prairies was halved this year to almost 50,000 metric tonnes, from 2020.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Potato wart outbreak leads to Canada stopping its spuds from heading to U.S.

The holidays are a time of peak consumption for that old staple, the potato. But, the Christmas season is shaping up to be a disappointment for potato farmers on Prince Edward Island in Eastern Canada. That’s because Ottawa has blocked them from sending their spuds down south to the U.S. – their biggest market for exports – after a fungus known as “potato wart” was found on two farms in the province.
AGRICULTURE
MIT Technology Review

The US exports too much of its most valuable resource

The Sulphur Springs Valley is a windswept desert in southeastern Arizona, bounded on three sides by forest-topped mountain ranges known as the sky islands. It can take an hour or more to drive between inhabited places in the valley, but the community there is tight-knit—many of the farmers went to the same high school (as did their grandparents), and today they graze their cattle on the plains and grow corn, soybeans, and grapes.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEHT/WTVW

These are the biggest exports from Indiana

(STACKER) — Significant drops in transport and travel due to coronavirus drove American exports in 2020 down 15.7% to their lowest levels since 2010, according to Commerce Department data released Feb. 5, 2021. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the […]
INDIANA STATE
capitalpress.com

U.S. dairy farmers reduce herd, slow production

U.S. dairy producers have reduced cow numbers and milk production in response to ongoing margin pressures and an uncertain feed situation. The dairy cow herd has declined 118,000 head since its peak of 9.5 million in June, and milk production fell into negative year-over-year territory in November, according to USDA.
AGRICULTURE
wtvbam.com

U.S. to be world’s biggest LNG exporter in 2022

(Reuters) – The United States is set to become the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter in 2022, surpassing Qatar and Australia, and may hold that title for years to come. In a year when China and other large economies in Europe and Asia scrambled to source...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans up, following bean meal

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Bean meal took lead for the soy complex, moving back to multi-month highs supported by solid end user demand and strong crush margins. Soybean oil was lower on product spread adjustments and a drop in crude oil futures. Most forecasts have warm, dry weather in southern Brazil and Argentina over the next couple of weeks, in-line with La Nina conditions. For now, conditions are generally good overall, but significant crop loss in South America would inflate global prices even further, likely limiting any improvements in demand for U.S. beans. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out January 12th. Soybean export inspections were down on the week and the year, primarily to China and Egypt. India’s market regulatory body says it will suspend trading in soybean oil, crude palm oil, soybeans, and wheat, along with other commodities, to limit domestic food price inflation.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Wichita Eagle

Until it plays by the rules, Brazil should be banned from exporting beef to U.S. | Commentary

How many of you have heard of the World Organization of Animal Health? It was founded in 1924 through an international agreement to “ensure transparency in the global animal disease situation, in order to collect, analyze and disseminate veterinary scientific information.” Through the years, it has encouraged international cohesion to control animal diseases and set standards for veterinary services, resulting in a safeguard for international trade in animals and their products.
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

U.S. Beef Exports to China Soar

With market access improvements secured through the Phase One Trade Agreement, U.S. beef exports to China gained significant traction for the first time in 2020 and have surged this year, reaching 138,000 metric tons through September valued at more than $1.1 billion. U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Economist Erin Borror says projections for the entire marketing year are even higher.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Leader

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China to levy higher tariffs on pork imports in 2022 amid supply glut

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China will raise import tariffs on most pork products next year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after the world's top producer rapidly expanded domestic production and reduced its needs for imports. Tariffs for most favoured nations will return to 12% on Jan. 1, from...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Pave#Potato#Reuters#Cfia
Reuters

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

UZGTL PLANT, Qashqadaryo Province, UZBEKISTAN, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan launched its first gas-to-liquids plant on Saturday, a $3.6 billion project to extract value from domestically produced gas and reduce its dependency on imports of oil products. The UzGTL plant in the southeastern Qashqadaryo province will produce 1.5 million tonnes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: US potato farmers preparing for Mexico opening

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: U.S. potato farmers prepare to export to Mexico; ICTSI invests $230 million to expand at the Port of Manzanillo; a German auto supplier is opening a $17 million plant in Mexico; and Mercado Labs has received series A investments to automate supply chains.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Business Insider

The pandemic paved the way for a boom in cheap new US airlines this year — here are the newcomers the industry welcomed in 2021

Three low-cost startup airlines were introduced in 2021, including Avelo Airlines, Breeze Airways, and Aha!. COVID-19 created openings for the carriers to enter markets, acquire cheap planes, and hire highly-trained staff. More budget carriers are hoping to start in 2022, including Airbahn and Northern Pacific Airways. The airline industry had...
INDUSTRY
naturalresourcereport.com

Pace of U.S. trade with China exceeds last year

USDA’s recent updated trade numbers shows China is buying U.S. ag commodities at a faster pace than last year. Chad Smith has more on the current numbers as the end of the Phase One agreement draws closer. Smith: The Phase One Trade Deal between China and the U.S. comes...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy