ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

'Dark Genome' May Hold the Key to Treatment of Mental Illnesses

By Pavankumar Kamat
Medscape News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists may have discovered important clues to the treatment of mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder within a recently-evolved region of the so-called 'dark genome', that part of the DNA outside known genes, according to a study published in Molecular Psychiatry. Presently, there is limited understanding about...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

This Sleep Disorder Has Been Associated With Depression

This disorder has also been linked with increased blood pressure, increasing the odds of heart attacks and other forms of cardiovascular disease. There’s a lot of things that can go wrong with your sleep. About 70 million Americans suffer from some sort of chronic sleep disorder, making it one of the most common and difficult to treat conditions in the country.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A potential new approach for the treatment of schizophrenia

A new study led by Jeff Conn, Lee E. Limbird Chair in Pharmacology, James Maksymetz, a former graduate student in the Conn laboratory, and other collaborators at the Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery has identified a protein in the central nervous system, known as mGlu1, as a potential target for novel treatments of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Childhood Trauma Linked To Psychotic Symptoms In Young Cannabis Users

Childhood trauma may increase the chance of young people experiencing psychotic symptoms when using cannabis, research undertaken at the University of Queensland found. UQ School of Psychology Honorary Fellow, Dr. Molly Carlyle said childhood trauma was a major factor in cannabis use problems and psychosis in young people, reported news-medical.net.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Bipolar Disorder#Human Genome#Molecular Psychiatry#Department Of Genetics#Nonexomics#Psynova Neurotech Ltd#Psyomics Ltd
Medscape News

Neuropsychological Effects of Direct-acting Antiviral Treatment for Hepatitis C Virus Subjects

Cassio Santos-Lima, Breno Souza-Marques, Flávia Vieira, Maria Isabel Schinoni, Lucas C. Quarantini and Neander Abreu. Direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) have been approved in recent years to treat patients infected by the Hepatitis C virus (HCV). The DAAs treatment is well tolerated and increases sustained virological responses, but there is no consensus about the neuropsychological functioning related to the treatment. This systematic review aims to provide an overview of the recent findings exploring the cognitive effects of DAAs treatment in patients with HCV. After a systematic search on PubMed, Embase, Scopus and LILACS, studies that assessed neuropsychological data related to DAAs treatment were included. We found nine articles, considering the inclusion and exclusion criteria. Three other manuscripts were included after searching for the references listed in the previously mentioned articles. We observed methodological heterogeneity in terms of neuropsychological tests used, cognitive domain explored and the sample characteristic presented between the studies. Studies presented data from HCV subjects monoinfected with or without cirrhosis, advanced liver disease and post-transplant patients; and HCV subjects coinfected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Most results from the 12 studies that explored the effect of DAAs treatment in HCV subjects' neurocognitive functioning demonstrated cognitive improvement following treatment. In general, HCV and HCV/HIV subjects improved processing speed, verbal fluency and verbal/visual episodic memory. The DAAs treatment is effective for neurocognitive functioning in HCV monoinfected and coinfected subjects, with or without advanced liver disease, since neuropsychological scores increased after treatment. Further studies, however, are needed to confirm these findings.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Loss of Response to Anti-TNFα Agents Depends on Treatment Duration in Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Johannes P. D. Schultheiss; Remi Mahmoud; Jonas M. Louwers; Michiel T. van der Kaaij; Boris P. van Hellemondt; Petra G. van Boeckel; Nofel Mahmmod; Bindia Jharap; Herma H. Fidder; Bas Oldenburg. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is often managed with anti-tumour necrosis factor-α therapy (anti-TNFα), but treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Predictors of Mental Health Worsening Among Children and Adolescents During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic

Purpose of Review: Restrictions put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have significantly affected the lives of children and adolescents worldwide. School closure, home confinement and social distancing have the potential to negatively impact the mental health of this population. Several risk factors seem to contribute to worsening mental health of children and adolescents, with an increase of anxiety and depression symptoms. This review aims at exploring research available on risk factors that may worsen the mental health among children and adolescents during the pandemic.
KIDS
healthleadersmedia.com

New RPM Partnership Aims to Test Mental Health Treatments at Home

A partnership between a telehealth company specializing in mental healthcare and a biotech company will use remote patient monitoring to monitor patients with mental healthcare needs and develop new treatments for them. — Two digital health companies are launching an ambitious remote patient monitoring program aimed at monitoring people with mental health concerns at home and developing new medications to help treat them.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Roanoke Times

Priddy: We must eliminate the stigma around seeking mental health treatment

In the world of today access to mental health treatment is more prevalent than it has been in recent years. Despite this many still choose not to seek treatment for their mental health. Why? The main underlying cause is the stigmas an individual may experience. These stigmas can be self-stigmas or societal stigmas that reduce their probability of seeking treatment for a variety of mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
yale.edu

For those battling mental illness, cards deliver hope during the holidays

Being a patient in a hospital psychiatric ward or mental health facility can be a deeply lonely experience during the holidays. Katherine Ponte, a lecturer in psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, knows that feeling firsthand. During 18 years of active and severe mental illness, she was involuntarily hospitalized three times. Family and friends retreated from her.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Medscape News

More Frequent Surfactant Dosing May Help COVID-19 Patients on Ventilators

(Reuters) - A new study considers why COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators have trouble breathing and how refining a common treatment could help save lives. The study, published this month in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, shows for the first time that COVID-19 patients on ventilators have less surfactant in their lungs than healthy people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A fatty designer molecule shows promise as an HIV treatment

A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Medical Science has found that a fatty molecule they created worked effectively against a monkey version of HIV. In their paper published in the journal Cell, the group describes developing the molecule and how well it worked when tested in rhesus macaques.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Ketamine Therapy Quickly Reduces Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

Ketamine therapy has a swift short-term effect on reducing symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts, according to a review of all the available evidence. A systematic review led by the University of Exeter and funded by the Medical Research Council analyzed evidence from 83 published research papers. The strongest evidence emerged around the use of ketamine to treat both major depression and bipolar depression. Symptoms were reduced as swiftly as one to four hours after a single treatment, and lasted up to two weeks. Some evidence suggested that repeated treatment may prolong the effects, however more high-quality research is needed to determine by how long.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Ledger

Mental Health: Treatment is personal for my family

LAKELAND — Today marks the final installment of an eight-part, 25-story series on the sad state of the mental illness treatment system in the nation, Florida and Polk County. This project has its roots in something deeply personal for my family. My Mom suffered from what I know now...
LAKELAND, FL
CharlotteObserver.com

What are the warning signs of mental illness?

About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help.
MENTAL HEALTH
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Does Medicare cover mental health treatment?

Mental health issues have exploded during the pandemic, particularly for seniors. Many are reluctant to admit their struggle. Others are concerned about paying for treatment on a fixed income. The good news? Mental health counseling IS covered under Medicare. According to Medicare.gov, Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) helps pay for...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Depression?

Adderall is a common treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy, but it has not been approved to treat depression or other mood disorders. Depression affects millions of people globally. While many may seek treatment in the form of therapy or antidepressant medications, others continue to look for new ways to relieve and manage symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy