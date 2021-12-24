'Liverpool Need To Sign A Centre Forward Like Raul Jimenez' - Paul Merson On Wolves Striker

Former England international Paul Merson has said that Liverpool should try and sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez in January.

The Reds will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON tournament at the turn of the new year which has left many questioning whether Liverpool have sufficient depth to cope with their absences.

Front Three Need Pressure

Speaking in the Daily Star, Merson believes that the Mexican would be the perfect acquisition for Jurgen Klopp's team.

"Liverpool need to sign a centre forward like Raul Jimenez in January - and not just as cover for the African Nations Cup either.

"They need someone to come in while Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are away, yes. But I think they need someone for the future too.

"They need a player who can put pressure on the front three and help them win league titles consistently for the next few years. It's no good coming second for the next five years.

Jimenez 'A Nice Signing'

"Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are very good players but I still think they need a proper centre forward and if they brought in Jimenez he would play.

"He wouldn't need to play every week but he would get game time. Liverpool play so many games a season, and he could give them something different.

"He's a bigger version of Firmino who scores more goals. He can come short and has that vision. And he has played with Jota enough times at Wolves.

"I think he ticks the boxes. I think it's a nice signing that. He would come in and not kick up a stink if he isn't playing every week. That's what they need."

Author Verdict

There is no doubting Jimenez's abilities as a striker but it would not be a Liverpool like signing to sign a 30 year old player.

Thiago Alcantara remains the exception to that rule but as Jimenez is under contract until the summer of 2024, it would likely take a much bigger fee than they paid for the Spanish player to take the player from Molineux to Anfield.

