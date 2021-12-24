Staphylococcus aureus PSMs are a double-edged sword

You have full access to this article via your institution. Churg et al. report nine examples of a previously undescribed type of peritoneal circumscribed nodular mesothelial tumor characterized by nests or sheets of mesothelial cells with sharp cell borders and extremely bland, sometimes grooved, nuclei. All the patients were women, age range 30 to 72 years (median 52). All tumors were incidental findings during surgery. The cases were referred in consultation, and the referring pathologists usually raised a question of mesothelioma. RNA sequencing revealed that these tumors clustered together and were distinct from peritoneal diffuse malignant mesotheliomas. Very few mutations or translocations were found, and no tumor showed an abnormality in any of the genes typically mutated/deleted in diffuse malignant mesothelioma. On follow-up (range 5"“60 months, median 34) there were no deaths, no recurrences, and no evidence of metastatic disease or local spread. The authors propose the name "solid papillary mesothelial tumor" for these lesions. They appear to be either benign or very-low-grade tumors that need to be distinguished from malignant mesotheliomas.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO