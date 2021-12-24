ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CES hopes and dreams: Flying Autel Nano and Lite, Skydio, Sony, and Paris Hilton?

By Seth Kurkowski
dronedj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCES 2022 is back in person this year (at least for now), and we hope to see some great new gadgets on display and share them with you. Yifei and Seth discussed what they were looking forward to in the latest DroneDJ video on our YouTube channel. Hands on...

dronedj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Samsung’s The Frame has a rival: now LG’s making OLED TVs into art

Our guide to the best OLED TVs may have a new arrival next year: LG has announced a new "Art" OLED TV which it calls the OLED Evo Object Collection and which has been designed to look beautiful when it's off as well as when it's on. It's going after the same customers as Samsung's The Frame TV, and it's designed for people who want the best TVs no matter how much they cost.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Enhance your entertainment with a TV soundbar from Amazon’s big sale

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Enjoying a night watching TV is the quintessential winter evening. Showing a movie on the screen while your family is on the couch around you makes for a great night. But how do you better enhance that kind of setting? There are multiple ways. Snagging Amazon’s most popular smart TV while it’s on sale would be a good idea. But if you like the TV that you have, adding a TV soundbar would be the next step. A TV soundbar to boost the experience of watching sports, movies, or TV...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Ars Technica

T-Mobile, Amazon, and others are backing out of CES 2022 amid COVID resurgence

After an all-virtual Consumer Electronics Show in 2021, it was looking like January 2022's CES would go back to being an in-person event. Though the Consumer Technology Association is forging ahead with the show, the list is growing of companies that are either going remote or canceling their plans entirely because of the COVID-19 surge being driven by the delta and omicron variants, according to Bloomberg.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Verge

CES 2022 starts to fall apart as T-Mobile, Amazon, and others bail on in-person conference

Another year, another gigantic tech tradeshow that looks like it may be falling apart as the COVID-19 pandemic continues — now that T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, one of the Consumer Electronics Show’s featured speakers, has publicly announced that his company won’t be attending the world’s largest electronics show next month. Amazon has also decided not to attend the show in-person, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
BUSINESS
newschain

Foldable phones and smart glasses: 2021 in gadgets

2021 was another year for new gadget launches, with flagship smartphones touting ever more professional-level cameras and foldable screens moving into the mainstream. But beyond that, there were also a number of announcements that should shape the industry and how people communicate and are entertained for years to come. Here...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Lite Skydio#Wtf
SPY

This Christmas Eve Deal Shaves $675 Off the Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Folding Smartphones

Christmas Eve is upon us, and while there are gifts from friends and family that are sure to surprise you, sometimes a gift for yourself may be the best one you’ll get this year. If you’ve waited around for a smartphone deal, the Discover Samsung event happening right now has an irresistible one that’s tough to pass over. For a limited time today, you can get up to $675 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G — along with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to complete the package. Let’s go through the numbers and explain why this...
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Oppo Air Glass is an unobtrusive head-up display

The wearable electronics category has been dominated by smartwatches and earbuds in recent years. But companies keep trying to make smart glasses a thing, and Oppo’s entry in the space actually looks… not bad. Oppo Air Glass looks like a normal set of eyeglasses when you’re not using...
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

These smartphone brands will reportedly introduce the 80W fast-charging tech first

OPPO and its sister companies are arguably leading the fast-charging race. We recently heard rumors that the new OnePlus 10 Pro will feature 80W fast-charging technology, and it’ll be one of the first phones to offer such blazing fast charging speeds. OPPO is also rumored to launch a new phone with 80W first charging technology.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Youtube
dronedj.com

Autel Explorer app update brings 16x zoom to EVO II drones

Autel Robotics is ready with a new update for its Autel Explorer flight app, and you’ll want to grab this one, especially if you own an EVO II series drone. Autel is rolling out a new update for its Explorer app on both iOS (v 1.11.43) and Android (v 1.1.7.98). While the primary function of this update is adding support for the new EVO II Enterprise drones, there are some neat features and improvements in here that users of EVO I, EVO II, EVO II Pro, and EVO II Dual drones will also appreciate.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Google cancels CES 2022 physical attendance due to Omicron scare

Google won’t be physically present at CES 2022, as the company has officially announced its withdrawal from the show. “After careful consideration, we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We’ve been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams,” Google said in a statement to TechCrunch.
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Meta, Amazon, Twitter exit CES; Google, Qualcomm, Sony to attend

Leading tech giants like Amazon, Facebook parent Meta, Twitter, T-Mobile and Pinterest will not attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month due to the fast-changing situation and uncertainty over the Omicron COVID-19 variant. and. said they are now exploring virtual opportunities. US wireless carrier and conference...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Major US Brands Decide To Ditch CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is always something special. Sony presented its concept car there in 2020, and this year's edition was set to be just as cool. A recent rumor claims that BMW wants to bring color-changing body panels to the event, and General Motors was going to debut its electric Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV at the Las Vegas extravaganza too. But the recent spike in Covid-19 cases has forced many big brands to reevaluate their plans for publicity over the next couple of months. According to a report from Reuters, GM CEO Mary Barra, who was scheduled to give a keynote speech on January 5, has now opted to give the speech remotely, revealing the new electric truck online at the same time.
BUSINESS
dronedj.com

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo drops to $299 in rare deal

For the next few hours, you can grab the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $299, the drone’s all-time lowest price. Originally launched at $499 in 2019 and offered more recently for $399, one of the most dependable beginner’s drones right now can be picked up for only $299 at B&H Photo, complete with its must-have accessories like an extra pair of batteries and propeller blades.
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

Somnium Space Plans Modular 2800×2800 Standalone VR Headset With XTAL Maker

Somnium Space is planning to release a new standalone VR headset with the help of XTAL maker, VRgineers. You’d be forgiven for not having heard of the company before today, but Somnium has been around for a number of years working on what it claims is “the world’s only VR metaverse built on blockchain”. It operates a social VR platform of the same name, available on SteamVR, in which users can buy virtual land. In 2019 the company raised $1 million to expand its platform.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy