These Hoisin and Honey Glazed Pork Chops make a terrific, tasty weeknight dinner. What’s for dinner? That’s a question asked time and time again. And in my case, I always ask “What should I MAKE for dinner?” Chicken and pasta are the obvious, easy choices. And it’s tough to get my family to give me any ideas. Sometimes I turn to pork. My smoked pork chops with maple baked apples is quite delicious. And my barbecue pork chops are really easy to make too. These hoisin and honey glazed pork chops are a favorite because the marinade is so good. It’s another super easy dinner recipe.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO