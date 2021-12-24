Jury trials postponed amid COVID surge

The New Hampshire Superior Court will postpone jury trials and grand jury proceedings statewide during January amid rising COVID-19 rates, officials said. “In working with various groups including judges, stakeholders, and public health consultants regarding COVID-19 concerns, I believe that it is prudent to postpone jury trials scheduled for January,” Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said in a statement. “We are pausing jury trials because, in part, of the difficulty in managing a juror population who are increasingly having to drop out because of sickness or exposure and the unique challenges these proceedings entail.”
