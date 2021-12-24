ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jury trials postponed amid COVID surge

Maui News
 2 days ago

State court jury trials are being postponed again until Feb. 28 because of “a concerning surge” in COVID-19...

www.mauinews.com

