Texas State

LSU has a small number of scholarship players for the Texas Bowl

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The college football world has seen two teams opt-out of bowl games due to a lack of players through the transfer portal and COVID-19 testing. The Hawaii Bowl was canceled 24 hours before the game due to Hawaii not having enough players. The Rutger Scarlet Knights replaced Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl due to a lack of players, allegedly.

When it comes to the Texas Bowl and the LSU Tigers, they have a small number of scholarship players for their game. Former national championship-winning running back Jacob Hester stated the Tigers have just 51 scholarship players for the game. That includes the quarterback situation.

After Max Johnson transferred the Tigers applied for a waiver with the NCAA to allow freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to play in the game and keep his redshirt status. If it doesn’t go through the team will have to rely on a walk-on quarterback with either Matt O’Dowd or Savion Faulk. Not the best situation but that is the hand that has been dealt.

Myles Brennan recently pulled his name out of the transfer portal after a discussion with new head coach Brian Kelly. It is unclear whether or not Brennan is healthy enough to play in this game. He underwent surgery to repair his broken arm, which he suffered a day before fall camp opened in August.

LSU still has over a week before they face off with the Kansas State Wildcats in Houston. We will monitor the roster situation and pass along updates as they are provided.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier time: Florida fans vent Gasparilla Bowl frustrations

Billy Napier was on hand in Tampa on Thursday as the Florida Gators took on the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. The new Florida head coach wasn’t on the sidelines as Greg Knox is leading the team on an interim basis. While there have been a few promising signs from the Gators’ offense, it hasn’t translated to a lot of points as they only lead 10-9 at halftime.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

