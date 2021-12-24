10 Essential Kitchen Tools Kitchn Editors Couldn’t Live Without in 2021

My mom likes to describe my personality by telling an embarrassing story from when I was two: my favorite thing to do was to ~meticulously~ peel labels off bottles. Barbies? Meh. But a big Perrier bottle with the label stuck on extra-well? Now that was my kind of fun. Luckily, my idea of entertainment has evolved, but I still take immense satisfaction in pointing a laser beam of focus on accomplishable tasks like cleaning. And judging by the number of TikTok-famous cleaning accounts that exist, I’m guessing that many of you do, too. Admit it: you’ve probably seen at least one of Emily Mariko’s videos and had the urge to inspect the crumbs in the crack between your stove and countertop. And if you don’t have TikTok, but the idea of hard-to-reach crumbs makes you uneasy, keep reading.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO