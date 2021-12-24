ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

10 Essential Kitchen Tools Kitchn Editors Couldn’t Live Without in 2021

By Erin Cavoto
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA happy kitchen is one that doesn’t stress you out — which often means being equipped with the right tools to make life a little easier. While our editors have raved about all the items big and small that...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens#Love Letters#Stress
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

8 Brilliant Organizing Ideas We Learned from Martha Stewart, Ina Garten, and Other Celebs This Year

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While it’s endlessly fun to watch Ina make a giant cosmopolitan, that’s not especially useful for our everyday lives. For the most part, though, our favorite celebrities tend to give us lots of brilliant takeaways that can improve our daily stints in the kitchen. Whether they mean to or not!
CELEBRITIES
SPY

Everything You Need to Properly Clean Your Oven (Both Inside and Out)

Can you remember the last time you cleaned your oven? We’re not just talking about a little dusting; we mean really cleaned the thing. You know, using heaping amounts of elbow grease (whatever that is) and an absurd amount of the first cleaning solution you can find. If you’re like most people, your oven is in dire need of a little TLC, and for good reason — food stains, grease and crumbs can consolidate over time to build up a layer of nasty gunk that affects not only the food you’re making but also the efficiency of your oven. According to...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SPY

The Most Comfortable Bed-in-a-Box Mattresses To Help You Sleep More Deeply

In recent years, companies have completely reinvented the (previously awful) mattress buying experience. Rather than lugging a hefty mattress up multiple sets of stairs, your air-sealed mattress-in-a-box comes neatly packed away, only to expand to full size in your room of choice once you unpack it. Rather than wasting time at showrooms lying down on mattresses with sales associates hovering for a commission, the bed-in-a-box offers competitive quality and the ability to navigate online reviews to discover if you’ll find it comfortable according to your preferences. While many mattresses-in-a-box are made with memory foam, many companies sell innerspring mattresses and hybrid models...
HOME & GARDEN
Thrillist

Essential Cookware and Kitchen Gear, According to Thrillist’s Food Team

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It’s no secret that we’re all passionate about food here...
RECIPES
WYTV.com

Best patterned bed sheets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Patterned bed sheets are a great way to add a touch of personality to your bedtime routine. Hidden underneath your blanket, comforter or duvet, a fun bed sheet design is just for you. Why not fall asleep in a beautiful garden or next to your favorite animal?
HOME & GARDEN
Food Network

The Best New Kitchen Tools We Tested in 2021

Our test kitchen swears by the Instant Vortex air fryer line and this new model is about to make air fryer cooking even more foolproof. The new ClearCook window allows users to watch the cooking process, so you'll never burn a batch of Air Fryer Chicken Wings again. Plus, the digital interface and easy-to-use dial mean this air fryer is precise in it's temperatures and timing, and is ready to go right out of the box.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

6 of the Very Best Tips We Learned from Plumbers This Year

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Your sink is an essential part of your kitchen and your daily life. It’s so essential, we’re guessing you still end up using it, even if there’s a day that you don’t cook at all. (That coffee pot isn’t going to fill or rinse itself!) As with any home asset, you need to take care of your sink — and its drain and pipes! — in order to avoid potentially expensive repairs. So, who better to ask for advice about sink maintenance than plumbers themselves? This year, we spoke with lots of plumbing experts — getting insider info on their favorite products, tools, and hacks.
TENNESSEE STATE
ottawamagazine.com

5 kitchen tools to inspire cooking at home

Even the finest kitchens can be improved with innovative tools. Ignite inspiration with these products from local shops. This attractive sink setup promises to “reinvent your kitchen.” The Galley is a modular workstation that replaces a traditional kitchen sink with a system of cutting boards, drain stations, prep bowls, and drying areas. There’s even a bartending add-on that includes a tray for serving garnishes. From $4,000. AstroDesignCentre.com.
HOME & GARDEN
Food Network

This $2 Cleaning Tool Can Reach the Tiniest Crevices in Your Kitchen

My mom likes to describe my personality by telling an embarrassing story from when I was two: my favorite thing to do was to ~meticulously~ peel labels off bottles. Barbies? Meh. But a big Perrier bottle with the label stuck on extra-well? Now that was my kind of fun. Luckily, my idea of entertainment has evolved, but I still take immense satisfaction in pointing a laser beam of focus on accomplishable tasks like cleaning. And judging by the number of TikTok-famous cleaning accounts that exist, I’m guessing that many of you do, too. Admit it: you’ve probably seen at least one of Emily Mariko’s videos and had the urge to inspect the crumbs in the crack between your stove and countertop. And if you don’t have TikTok, but the idea of hard-to-reach crumbs makes you uneasy, keep reading.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The 5 Best Oven-Cleaning Tips and Tricks We Learned in 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The editors and writers here at Kitchn spend a lot of time cleaning ovens. Partly because we make a lot of casseroles and saucy, splatter-y dishes, and partly because we’re always on the hunt to find little tricks and hacks that can make it easier for you to clean your own oven when it’s time. The hope is that, for every few things we try that don’t really work, we find one thing that does. And this year, we found five very smart tips — tips we wish we had known much earlier, and tips that can help us all in 2022 and beyond. Ready? Let’s take a look.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

Of All the New Cookware We Tried in 2021, This Is Our Favorite

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Here at Kitchn, we try to test out all the fun, new cookware as it hits the market. (Ditto for new bakeware, small appliances, gadgets, and more!) It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it. After all, how are you supposed to know what’s worth the money and the cabinet space? No one wants to spend their hard-earned paycheck on a nonstick pan that’s going to lose its nonstick-y-ness after a few fried eggs!
LIFESTYLE
jsfashionista.com

The Best Chocolate Brands I Can’t Live Without

My sweet tooth is calling! As a person who adores chocolate, it seemed only fitting that I craft a special list of the best chocolate brands. These chocolate brands are not your typical box of chocolates. They are a work of art, beautiful to look at, and of course, are absolutely delicious. These chocolates melt in your mouth and I dare you to not finish the whole box once you get a taste!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy