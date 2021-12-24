ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Bowl Came In As A Surprise to Raiders Linebacker

By Jairo Alvarado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxemC_0dVNzbSC00

The Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Denzel Perryman has earned the first Pro Bowl of his career.

It came as a surprise to Perryman, as he was at home watching television when most of his coaches FaceTimed him to receive the news.

“They were all in the camera and it was like, ‘I just wanted to call and let you hear from us first that you made the Pro Bowl,’” Perryman said. “My eyes opened up and I was like, ‘Oh.’ I didn’t say what I wanted to say. I was like, ‘Oh’ I don't know, it still hasn’t hit me, yet, but it's a good feeling though.'”

The inside linebacker was acquired by the Raiders via trade with the Carolina Panthers before this season because of an injury to linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

And what a season he’s having with the Raiders, who leads the team in tackles with 133.

Prior to Carolina, Perryman played for the Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played six seasons with the Chargers before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers.

“I've been in the league seven years, my first time ever being selected, even in the ballot. … It's something that I feel great about, it’s just an honor,” Perryman said.

“Not that many people get that selection, no matter how many votes you have, no matter who you are, but right now, it means a lot.”

Perryman was the most fan-voted player among AFC inside linebackers with 113,733 votes.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, with Perryman playing at his home stadium, Allegiant Stadium.

