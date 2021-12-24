NFL Coaches Praise Raiders Crosby

Henderson, Nev.—Maxx Crosby’s battle and the defeat of addiction is well documented and a monumental accomplishment far more significant than anything he will ever do on a football field.

On the field, Crosby has turned into a beast and was recently anointed with a Pro Bowl selection for all of his incredible production.

In the NFL, coaches and players are focused on their next opponent and improving themselves. That is why when earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers OLB coach Mike Smith praised the Raiders Crosby, who isn’t even on the Packers schedule. The league has taken notice.

Smith said: “I saw where Max Crosby’s going. Fired up. That kid is a hell of a rusher. He’s got five sacks this year. Put his tape on and he’s affecting the quarterback. He’s got a high motor, he doesn’t stop, he does his job. Those are the guys that deserve it. Who cares about that sack mess? I couldn’t be more fired up when I saw that he got it because I’ve been admiring that kid all this year. He plays the game the way it should be played. That’s what’s losing in the NFL because of that whole sack mess. I’m fired up about that kid. I’m glad he made it.”

That is a fantastic compliment from a coach on another team that Crosby isn’t even facing in the regular season.

I asked Raiders DC Gus Bradley about Smith’s praise of his star defensive end. “I think his effort that he plays with really jumps out. Just talking to coaches, that’s the one thing, his motor. It goes all the time. And you can imagine for Maxx; here he is getting hits, he’s getting hurries, but maybe the sack numbers aren’t there like he would like. But he truly is an example of when you give with no intent to receive it comes back twofold. I think what’s most impressive about him, he just consistently gives to this team, to his group, to our unit. And it’s kind of cool to say, you know what, that’s how it’s supposed to be. That’s how it works. And he’s been a pleasure to coach. His attitude never wavers. Same guy when he walks in the building. And it’s challenging at times for him, but he has gotten the recognition I think just talking to coaches before games. That’s the one thing that is consistently brought up, is the effort that he plays with.”

The praise humbles Maxx Crosby, but for him, it remains about winning. For a young man who already got his most significant win in defeating addiction off the field, it is refreshing to see him winning on it.

