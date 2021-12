Earlier today, it was reported that Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car accident that led to the death of a 29-year-old woman by the name of Olivia S. Peters. Everett is in the hospital following the incident and he is believed to have serious injuries that are not currently life-threatening. This is a massive tragedy and the fact that today is Christmas Eve, only makes it worse.

