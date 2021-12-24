ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Vancouver Canucks and their fans have A LOT to look forward to in 2022

By Stephan Roget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of this writing, we don’t yet know whether or not the Vancouver Canucks will play any more games in 2021. That could have a big impact as far as your holiday entertainment plans are concerned, but it doesn’t much change the impetus for folks on our end of the business...

WDYTT: Your favourite Vancouver Canucks memory of the year 2021

Welcome back to the penultimate edition of WDYTT 2021, the only hockey column on the internet that’s currently buried under six feet of snow. Speaking of precipitation, it seems that the Vancouver Canucks’ calendar year of 2021 has come to a swift and precipitous end. There’s still a chance that the Canucks play another game before New Year’s Day, but we’re not laying any bets on that.
Jack Rathbone needs to build confidence and Bruce Boudreau is the coach to do it

One of the big worries about the Vancouver Canucks’ roster is their weakness on the back end. Their defencemen aren’t known for being great defensively but that weakness can be shielded by Bruce Boudreau’s up-tempo style of play. The addition of another puck-moving defenceman in Jack Rathbone...
Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
Canucks' Quinn Hughes has appetite for off-ice slices of Vancouver life

But he’s got things to say about off-ice life, too It probably wasn’t the best time to corner Quinn Hughes. The driven Vancouver Canucks defenceman had just completed a short and stern retort to post-practice queries about being taken off the first power-play unit as the struggling National Hockey League club searched for man-advantage productivity and balance.
NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
