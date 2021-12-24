ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

No-Bake Coconut Balls Recipe: A Fast, 5-Ingredient Coconut Candy Recipe for Your Holiday Dessert Table

By 1402 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes you just need a coconut ball. Enough said. If you want to make this coconut balls recipe fancier, drizzle...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Peanut butter pie is a super easy to make, no-bake dessert. With creamy peanut butter, rich cream cheese, and a whipped topping, it’s full of all our favorite delicious flavors!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coconut Candy#Dessert#Candy Thermometer#White Chocolate#Food Drink
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
The Spokesman-Review

This simple pecan bundt cake is moist and full of flavor

This bundt cake recipe comes from Vallery Lomas’ debut cookbook, “Life Is What You Bake It” and “has a tight crumb, like a pound cake, but it’s moist and full of flavor from the pineapple and nuts,” she writes. Contributing to that flavor is...
RECIPES
The Times-Reporter

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Holiday baking recipes

Since the holiday season is here, I decided to share some recipes. These were shared with me and my daughters by readers over the 19 years of my writing. So, as you do your holiday baking you might enjoy incorporating a new recipe!. Christmas Cookies. 1 cup butter. 1 1/2...
RECIPES
Tu Salud

Healthy Recipe: Pecan Pie

Roll out the tart dough to a ¼-inch thickness, and transfer to a 9-inch tart pan or pie dish. Poke tiny holes in the dough with a fork and cover with wax paper. Place dried beans on top of the wax paper to weigh down the dough. (This is known as “baking blind”, and prevents the dough from rising too much.)
RECIPES
Mashed

Baked Spiral Ham Recipe

When it comes to putting together a holiday spread, or a dinner spread any other time of year, there are certain main dishes that always come to mind. Certainly, turkey plays a big role in holiday meals, along with impressive prime rib roasts. Another crowd-favorite? A deliciously succulent baked ham.
RECIPES
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Igor’s Keto Hemp Heart & Coconut Pound Cake Recipe

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Zero Sugar Hemp Heart and Shredded Coconut Pound Cake made with Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener, Organic Pasture Raised Eggs, Almond Flour, and Ghee, with a hint of Madagascar Vanilla. GLUTEN-FREE/KETO/LOW-CARB/OVO-PESCATARIAN/VEGETARIAN. Total: 50 minutes.
NUTRITION
kingstonthisweek.com

Stress-free holiday baking recipes

The holidays are a time for making memories — and baking delicious morsels. With the aim of taking the stress out of holiday baking sessions, we asked a few Vancouver chefs to share their favourite easy recipe to streamline the holiday kitchen situation. From gingerbread Madeleines to miniature tarts...
RECIPES
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy