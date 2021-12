Famous CNN news journalist Alexandra Meeks is now the subject of some big news of her own! It’s her personal life that everybody is talking about, especially since December 19, 2021, as word has reached her fans and well-wishers that she’s gotten engaged. Meeks has been a public figure for several years now, and everybody is curious to know who put the ring on her finger. It’s her boyfriend, Zach Banner, who has been entertaining football fans on the field since he started playing in the NFL in 2017. Everybody can read the proverbial big banner now: Zach Banner is the man who will marry the stunning Alexandra Meeks pretty soon!

