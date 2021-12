The weatherman was a bit off on the Wednesday morning forecast for Lakeland. It was supposed to be totally cloudy for much of the day, but the cold front came through early and the sun was out by 8:15am at Circle B Bar Preserve. It is an intriguing and beautiful spot with dozens of birds, but making good image when the sun it out is challenging. Not to mention that the wind was from the west creating photographer’s nightmare conditions: wind against bright sun. What to do?

