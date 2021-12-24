ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Odisha govt issues guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 24 (ANI): In view of the current COVID-19 situation and due to the presence of its new variant "Omicron", the Odisha Government has restricted the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The restrictions will be effective from December 25 to January 2. As per the notification,...

sacramentosun.com

COVID-19: Civil Aviation Ministry issues guidelines for domestic, international passengers visiting Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued fresh guidelines for domestic and international passengers travelling to Delhi in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. "Attention travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 41

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI): Telangana reported 3 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 41 in the state out of which 10 patients have recovered completely...
The Independent

Greece bans public Christmas and New Year celebrations to curb Omicron

Greece has banned public Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities and mandated mask-wearing in open spaces to help to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.The measures will be in effect from Friday morning and will also require citizens to wear two masks or masks offering high protection on public transport and in supermarkets. Foreign visitors are “strongly encouraged” to take two PCR tests a few days after arrival, the health ministry said on Thursday.Health minister Thanos Plevris said additional measures were expected in the new year, mainly in entertainment and sports events, to avoid another lockdown.“We are constantly...
Reuters

Indians flood markets, tourist spots despite Omicron concerns

NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Indians are crowding markets and taking packed flights to holiday destinations again despite calls from authorities urging restraint and caution amid rising cases of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In the coastal state of Goa, hugely popular as a tourist destination for...
ftnnews.com

UK Removes All Red List Countries

UK Government announced that all 11 countries on the UK red list are removed from 4 am Wednesday 15 December as Omicron spreads in countries around the world. British ministers have agreed to remove all 11 remaining countries from the UK’s red list following a review of the latest risk assessment from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
BBC

Covid: New social mixing guidelines likely in Scotland

New guidelines on social contact are expected to be outlined by Scotland's first minister on Tuesday afternoon. BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell said this could include advice on how many other people or households you should meet in one day. The limits are expected to be advice rather than...
The Independent

Travellers locked in quarantine hotels to be told when they will be released

Travellers detained in quarantine hotels will be told later today when they will be released, a senior official said.Jonathan Mogford, who is responsible for the managed quarantine service at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), was questioned about reports some people were fleeing the hotels after the red list was scrapped in England at 4am.Mr Mogford told the Commons Transport Committee: “The standard practice has been that if you have started hotel quarantine, you need to complete it.We need to make sure we are not releasing Covid or Omicron-positive guests immediatelyJonathan Mogford, UK Health Security Agency“For this de-listing, where Omicron...
MedicalXpress

Equitable COVID-19 pandemic recovery in Canada: New guideline

From income to housing to addressing racism and more, a new guideline proposes 13 ways to address inequities exposed and worsened by COVID-19 in the pandemic recovery period. The guidance is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) . If not addressed, these inequities will continue to threaten the health...
Reuters

Italy bans New Year events as COVID infections surge

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy has tightened restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 infections, including banning all public New Year's Eve celebrations, as daily infections hit a record high, the government said on Thursday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said mask wearing would be compulsory outdoors again and ordered people to...
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
newschain

South African president tests positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease. Mr Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed Covid-19, according to a statement from the presidency. He is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military...
