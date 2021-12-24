ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Disillusioned supporters rage after being denied service at Trump Grill over vax mandate

By Brad Reed
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSFe5_0dVNq5AQ00

The Trump Tower Grille at Trump Tower in New York on December 15, 2016. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Some supporters of former President Donald Trump were left disillusioned when they tried to eat at the grill located in Trump Tower, only to be denied service for not being able to show proof of vaccination.

The supporters filmed a video of their ordeal, in which a security officer explained to them that they needed to show proof of vaccination in order to get service.

"They're under a mandate," the officer said of the restaurant. "They don't want to get in trouble... In any case, right now I'll tell you now, they aren't going to seat you."

"Trump is a fraud if he enforces this!" one upset supporter can be heard saying as the officer spoke.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

At this point, another Trump supporter told the officer that he made a reservation to eat at the grill.

"That's not a guarantee [of service]," the officer informed him. "That's not a Constitutional right!"

Another Trump supporter said that the grill had to prove that the unvaccinated patrons would be a public health threat -- and the officer laughed and said they didn't have to do anything of the sort.

Watch the video below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
Axios

Trump to Candace Owens: “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine”

Former President Trump pushed back against doubts about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens released Wednesday. Why it matters: Despite being vaccinated himself, Trump has sometimes given mixed signals to his supporters on whether they should take the shot. Trump-supporting communities,...
POTUS
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Supporter#Vax#Disillusioned#Trump Grill#Getty Images#Crash Course
Washington Post

Donald Trump apparently will spend Jan. 6 rationalizing this year’s violence

Donald Trump sent two interesting emails in the past 24 hours, messages with a common theme. One is the focus of this article, Trump’s announcement that he will hold a “news conference” at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 6, the first anniversary of the violence at the U.S. Capitol. But the other establishes useful context for that announcement, so we’ll begin with it.
POTUS
Axios

Kushner kicked Israel's ambassador out of his office during annexation argument

The following story is adapted from "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East." The unveiling of Trump's Middle East peace plan — and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to parlay the plan into unilateral annexations in the occupied West Bank — sparked weeks of tensions between the U.S. and Israeli governments.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MSNBC

A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday

Rachel Maddow runs through a litany of the day's bad headlines for Donald Trump, from his accountant and banker talking to New York investigators, to another court loss in his years long effort to keep his taxes secret, to his former chief of staff being referred to the DOJ for contempt of Congress in an investigation that is clearly scrutinizing him for potential violation of federal crimes. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Fox hosts, Don Jr. texts reveal everyone was horrified by riot—except Trump

“Here is the raw truth that is exposed in just those few text messages. Everyone—except for the actual mob and Donald Trump—was on the same page as they watched the horrifying insurrection transpire,” says Chris Hayes. “Everyone else immediately recognized that it was wrong, that it was horribly dangerous and destructive, and that the president alone was controlling it and could stop it.”Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
CBS News

Fox News hosts urged Meadows to push Trump to stop January 6 attack, texts show

Washington — As a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters violently breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6, three hosts from Fox News and the president's eldest son privately implored then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to push the president to call for an end to the mayhem, according to text messages revealed by the House select committee probing the Capitol assault.
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy