The individualized mRNA cancer vaccine from BioNTech has moved to Phase 2 trials, with a patient from the USA set to receive a dose in the hopes it will prevent recurrence of the stage three colon cancer that he recently survived. Omar Rodriguez, 47 from Texas, will be among the first to receive BioNTech’s patient-specific cancer antigen therapy that targets up to 20 mutations of colorectal cancer – the second deadliest cancer worldwide. It has shown promise in prior Phase 1 trials, inducing an immune cell response – according to an NBC News report.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO