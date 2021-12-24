ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Mihalidaze: Speaking For The Trees And Tots at Bearsville Theater

By Em Walis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBearsville Theater in Woodstock played host to Mihali, singer and songwriter known best for his work with Vermont’s Twiddle, on December 11, part of NYS Music’s Jam for Tots series. An enthralled and captive crowd filled the space in Bearsville, eager to celebrate the Mihalidaze. Mihali’s solo...

