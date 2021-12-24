ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-California Medical Student’s Lawsuit Claims Racist Comments Are Protected Speech

BET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA former medical student at California Health Sciences University in Clovis has filed a lawsuit seeking a public apology and reinstatement after he was dismissed for making racist and discriminatory comments. Nicholas Sciaroni claims in the December 13 suit filed in Fresno County Superior Court that the university violated...

www.bet.com

Comments / 327

Mike Duffy
23h ago

In fact racial speach is protected. A man stood on the outskirts of a parade with Nazi signs and flags with anti semitic writings he was arrested the judge said he was not in the permitted area that had been allowed and made the town pay him for arresting him. You may not like what someone says but it is protected.

Reply(35)
87
LibertyLives
1d ago

The fact that he has to fight for his rights shows how far the woke police has assaulted one of the greatest freedoms mankind has ever experienced

Reply(61)
113
animalj
1d ago

Supreme Court has already ruled hate speech is protected speech. Natal V Tam. Hate speech is also protected under the 1st amendment.

Reply(20)
65
Related
TheDailyBeast

Charter School Principal Fired After 2 Months for Hiring Black Staff, Enforcing Masks: Suit

The former principal of a charter school in North Carolina is accusing the school of firing him after just two months because he hired staff who weren’t white and enforced a COVID mask mandate. Brian Bauer alleges in a lawsuit filed in federal court that he got the axe “for his hiring of racially diverse staff and/or his insistence on enforcement of the school’s Reopening Plan.” Cardinal Charter Academy hired Bauer in July and fired him in October. In that time, he filled eight of 20 outstanding vacancies with Black employees, after which a school board member “explicitly stated her disapproval,” according to the suit. He also alleges that he needed to discipline staff for not complying with the school’s mask mandate, which required all students and staff to cover their faces, regardless of vaccination status, a policy that elicited parent complaints. The charter school’s parent company Charter Schools USA declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Student#False Claims#College#Racism#The Fresno Bee#Jewish#Anti Semetic#Instagram#Fresno State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
BET

ACLU Claims Vermont School Failed To Protect Black Student

A Black female student at a Vermont school has accused the institution of failing to protect her from racially motivated bullying, threats, and harassment, according to a complaint filed with the Vermont Human Rights Commission by the ACLU. The civil rights organization filed the complaint on Tuesday (December 21) on...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Fordham University 'fires a white English professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class': Prof sent email after the incident about his 'innocent mistake' and blamed a 'confused brain'

Fordham University reportedly fired a white professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class and then sent an email to the students rambling about his 'innocent mistake.'. Christopher Trogan, 46, was fired from the university on October 25, The Fordham Observer recently reported. The former English...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Judge caught yelling racial slurs in viral video, blames medication

Home video exposed a Louisiana judge’s at-home racial slur use, now she’s saying she was sedated while it was all being caught on tape. According to reports, the incident all stemmed from an alleged attempted burglary at the home Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet early Saturday morning (December 11). Footage of the suspected thief was caught on home security cameras, and members of the Odinet family gathered to rewatch and narrate it over the weekend.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Fox News

Civil rights organization tells Duke it is 'legally obligated' to grant pro-Israel group recognition

A civil rights organization is telling Duke University it is "legally obligated" to grant a pro-Israel student organization official recognition on campus. During the Nov. 10 Duke Student Government senate meeting, the proposed Students Supporting Israel chapter was granted official recognition. However, when legislation approving the pro-Israel organization went to student government President Christina Wang, she vetoed it.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy