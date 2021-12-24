ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea's Kenedy Keen on Staying at Flamengo Amid Foreign Interest

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Flamengo winger Robert Kenedy, on loan from Chelsea, is currently happy to stay with the Brazilian side, among interest from several clubs, according to reports.

The 25-year-old first signed for Chelsea back in 2015, but has been out on five different loan spells since then, representing Watford, Newcastle United, Getafe, Granada and now Flamengo.

Kenedy made 14 Premier League appearances in the 2015/16 season for the Blues, registering one goal, but since then he hasn't particularly been in the west London side's plans at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lH6Hw_0dVNnnKi00
IMAGO / Action Plus

As per Bolavip, via Sport Witness, the Brazilian winger is keen on staying in Rio de Janeiro representing Flamengo. This comes after news that there are several European sides interested in his signature.

The winger's loan deal will run until June and the player is reportedly 'explicitly' after a full-time contract at the club.

His move to Flamengo is the first time he has played in his native Brazil since his six year stint at Fluminese that came to an end in 2015, when he moved to west London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDdk5_0dVNnnKi00
IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Sport Witness, reports from the Brazilian media have been claiming that Flamengo have a buying option of €10 million for the Chelsea player.

Since joining the club he has scored one goal and registered one assist in 18 appearances, which means he may have to up his goal tally to be bought by the Brazilian side.

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

