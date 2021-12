Luvleen Sidhu was just 28 when she founded BankMobile with a lofty mission: to reinvent banking for millions of Americans through the power of tech. The 2015 launch presciently anticipated the coming rise in mobile banking, and six years later the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based business merged with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a transaction worth $150 million. That made Sidhu the youngest female founder and CEO ever to take a company public at the time, and led her to even grander goals: Still at the helm of the company--now called BM Technologies--she says she wants to "create ripple effects and inspire other women." Here's why you should put your money on her to do just that.

