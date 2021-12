GBP/USD is meeting a weekly area of resistance. The bears are engaging as seen on the lower term time frames. GBP/USD has rallied into a weekly order block from where some meanwhile consolidation would be expected to unfold in the coming sessions. The following illustrates the W-formation that has been left on the weekly chart which is a reversion pattern. The neckline of the W-formation would be expected to be retested.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO