BABA Stock Price: Alibaba edges higher as investors move on from cloud software bug

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.11.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO