BABA Stock Price: Alibaba edges higher as investors move on from cloud software bug

By Stocks Reporter
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYSE:BABA gained 0.72% during Thursday’s trading session. AliBaba admitted it was slow to react to cloud services bugs. JD.Com tumbled as Tencent slashed its stake in the eCommerce site. NYSE:BABA managed to close out the week in the green as Santa paid a visit to the struggling Chinese...

www.fxstreet.com

Motley Fool

Why China's Crackdown Could Actually Be a Great Thing for Tencent Shareholders

Tencent announced it would spin off most of its 17% stake in JD.com. The news sent Tencent soaring nearly 6%. Shareholders could benefit further if more spinoffs are coming. No doubt, China's regulatory crackdown hasn't been great for China-based tech stocks. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF is down nearly 50% on the year.
Seeking Alpha

Alibaba: A Top Turnaround Stock For 2022

Shares of Alibaba skidded almost 50% in 2021. After a devastating year for Alibaba (BABA) investors, 2022 could be a great year for the retail business if it continues to expand its e-Commerce ecosystem rapidly and stays out of trouble. The delisting risk for Alibaba’s ADR shares is overrated and the stock is ripe for a fundamental recovery!
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price rises in response to positive investor sentiment

The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have recovered from the recent drop in price. Dogecoin foundation shared the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s plan for 2022. Memecoins are making a comeback with the increasing interest from investors. Analysts are bullish on the price of the two memecoins, alongside other altcoins in...
stockxpo.com

Stocks Finish Higher as Investors Digest Spending, Jobless Data

U.S. stock indexes closed higher in the holiday-shortened trading week, with the S&P 500 notching a new high, as investors digested economic data and developments related to the Omicron variant’s spread. The S&P 500 was up 0.6%, or 29.23 points, to 4725.79, its 68th record close in 2021. Thursday’s...
The Independent

Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild

Wall Street delivered another strong year for investors in 2021, as a resurgence in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits.As of Dec. 22, the S&P 500 had risen 25%, its third-straight annual increase. Along the way, the benchmark index set 67 all-time highs.The market weathered a number of challenges along the way. Skyrocketing inflation, worldwide supply chain disruptions and a global economy still vulnerable to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic fueled market volatility, especially toward the end of the year.Still, Wall Street got a boost from the Federal Reserve ...
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 260 points in the previous session. Markets will be closed on Friday in observance of the Christmas Day holiday. Data on durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, personal income and outlays will be released...
FXStreet.com

BABA Stock Price: Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC

NYSE:BABA recovered some ground, trimming part of its weekly losses. Chinese regulators end partnership with AliBaba’s Cloud Platform. AliBaba is looking to expand its Southeast Asian eCommerce market. Update: NYSE: BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays....
theregister.com

Alibaba Cloud slapped by Chinese ministry for mishandling Log4j

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has suspended Alibaba Cloud's membership of an influential security board to protest its handling of the Log4j flaw. The move appears odd as The Apache Software Foundation credited Alibaba Cloud's Chen Zhaojunfor identifying and reporting the Log4J flaw in the first place. You might think Alibaba Cloud deserves a parade for identifying a dangerous flaw, and showing that Chinese bug-hunters can match it with the world's best.
etfdailynews.com

Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CLSA

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.11.
