Google's Most Popular Searches of 2021 Goes From Royals to Dogecoin

There are loads of sneaky hacks out there to help you get the most out of Instagram. Tragically, there is no way to see who views your Instagram profile, although plenty of third-party apps will claim they let you do this. Long story short: they don’t work. However, you can see exactly how many people viewed your Instagram profile. Here’s a handy guide to help you crunch those numbers and get that validation you so desperately need (and deserve).

